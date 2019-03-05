Weekend Unlimited's Champ Energy to be the Official Energy Drink of Cannabis Now Media's Hemp Today Activation at SXSW®

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekend Unlimited USA Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS1) (OTCQB: WKULF) announces that recent acquisition, VBC Brands, under the CHAMP Energy brand, will sponsor "The South by Southwest® (SXSW®) conference & festival," taking place on March 12-13th in Austin, Texas.

SXSW® dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW® is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW® proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together.

The highlights of the activation at SXSW® include:

Champ will be able to sample and place product throughout the entire venue (general admission, VIP, Green Room) as well as behind the bar for bartenders and staff in addition to inclusion in "Swag" bags

Champ / Weekend will have branding throughout the venue as VIP sponsor. The VIP area will be co-branded with Champ/Weekend, Cannabis Now and HEMP

Champ will be announced as the official energy drink sponsor for SXSW® across all marketing platforms throughout the event

Champ's online store will officially launch on March 12th 2019 this activation will be utilizing Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube social platforms to spread awareness about its product line

"The SXSW Cannabis Now Activation will give Champ access to some of the largest dispensaries in the country for their Hemp/CBD line of products and beverages," said Mr. Brad Robb, President, Verve Beverage Company. "This unique event provides an amazing opportunity for both B2B and B2C relationships to be developed for Weekend Unlimited and its portfolio of brands in the USA, with distributors for dispensaries, big box, and local on-premise retail stores in attendance," added Mr. Robb.

During the two-day Hemp/CBD educational activation, HEMP TODAY attendees will experience panel discussions with professional athletes & leading industry experts, film screenings, live musical performances, interactive experiences, exclusive lounges, giveaways, charging stations, product launches and terpene education.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments. The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Paul Chu, President and CEO

Telephone: +1(236)317-2812

Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

SOURCE Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Related Links

http://www.weekendunlimited.com

