Weeknight Dinner Solutions

One way to set the course toward more quality weeknight meals at home is planning in advance rather than making day-of decisions. Ensuring you have the correct ingredients on-hand can make meal prep a simpler process once it's time to get started in the kitchen.

By focusing meals on recipes that incorporate easy-to-use, versatile ingredients like Filippo Berio vinegars, you can have flavorful main courses, sides and appetizers ready in under an hour. The vinegars are allergen free, cholesterol free, trans fat free and GMO free, making them an ideal addition to healthy menus.

For example, while waiting for a meal to bake, Green Bean, Asparagus and Goat Cheese Salad with Honey Dijon Vinaigrette can keep appetites at bay and help incorporate nutritious vegetables.

Follow your salad with a main dish like this Honey-Balsamic Glazed Salmon, which involves just a handful of ingredients and seasonings, leading to just 5 minutes of prep time and 20 minutes in the oven.

When a light yet filling meal is attainable in less time, you can focus on nutritious choices even on the busiest of evenings. Find more quick, simple recipe ideas at FilippoBerio.com.

Honey-Balsamic Glazed Salmon Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes Total time: 25 minutes Servings: 6 1 salmon filet (about 2 pounds) 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper 3 tablespoons Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar 2 tablespoons honey 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 clove garlic, minced pinch of chili pepper flakes 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (optional)

Heat oven to 400 F. Season salmon with salt and pepper; place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Whisk together vinegar, honey, mustard, garlic and chili pepper flakes; brush over salmon.

Bake 18-20 minutes, or until fish just starts to flake easily with fork. Sprinkle with chopped tarragon, if desired.

Tips: Substitute maple syrup for honey, if desired. Omit chili flakes and season with freshly ground pepper.

Green Bean, Asparagus and Goat Cheese Salad with Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 3 minutes Total time: 13 minutes Servings: 4 Honey Dijon Vinaigrette: 2 tablespoons Filippo Berio White Wine Vinegar 1 shallot, minced 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh tarragon 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons honey 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper 1/4 cup Filippo Berio Extra-Virgin Olive Oil Green Bean, Asparagus and Goat Cheese Salad: 1/2 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces 1/2 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces 6 cups baby arugula 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper 1/4 cup diced sundried tomatoes in oil 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

To make Honey Dijon Vinaigrette: Whisk together white wine vinegar, shallot, tarragon, mustard, honey, salt and pepper; whisk in olive oil.

To assemble Green Bean, Asparagus and Goat Cheese Salad: In steamer basket, steam green beans and asparagus 3-5 minutes, or until tender-crisp. Rinse under cold water and drain well. Transfer to large bowl; add arugula and goat cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Toss salad with vinaigrette. Garnish with sundried tomatoes and chives.

Tip: If desired, omit green beans and double asparagus.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free – with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

