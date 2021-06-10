Wegmans Broadens Their Clean-Label Category with Handcrafted Meats from North Country Smokehouse

It's all about flavorful foods produced in the most ethical way possible. That matters to Wegmans and to their shoppers.

Wegmans mission states "Everyday You Get Our Best", a philosophy evidenced by the care they take in consumer preferences. Their shelves are stocked with better-for-you food options to suit various lifestyles and one need not look far to find products labeled non-gmo, humanely raised, and antibiotic free. In addition to clean claims, shoppers will find allergen free foods like gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy-free.

"North Country products check all the boxes," says Joe Quijano, Regional Business Development Manager for North Country Smokehouse. "Not only are these products non-gmo USDA Organic, but we raise the bar by committing to Certified Humane® animal welfare standards under our organic farm program. It's all about flavorful foods produced in the most ethical way possible."

Wegmans has long been recognized as a consumer-centric brand, putting the needs and wants of the customer in the forefront, coming in No. 1 for 'Most Beloved Brand' on the Harris Poll ranking of visible brand reputations in 2019.

"Crafting premium smoked meats in a socially responsible way means respecting the animals and the environment. We recognize our role in the food system supply-chain, and we take it seriously. We are doing our part to restore these values in the farm and food systems. That means a great deal to Wegmans and to their shoppers. When like-minded brands collaborate to make better options available to consumers, everyone wins," says Quijano.

About North Country Smokehouse

As one of America's few remaining, family-owned smokehouses, North Country's mission is to hand craft premium, artisanal smoked meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care standards, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients, and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.



Available in traditional, all-natural certified humane ®, and organic varieties, the NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, and deli meats, as well as unique offerings like smoked chicken, and Cajun Pork Tasso. Their recipes are prepared using old world, European techniques, resulting in the distinct flavor they are well-known for today.

Recognized for an innovative approach to dining, North Country Smokehouse partners with respected chefs nationwide, to develop signature recipes that enhance menus with their on-trend approach to flavor. Voted America's Best Bacon by Men's Journal, New England's Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, North Country has been noted for balancing taste with time honored tradition and modern food trends.

Available through upscale retailers, discerning distributors, and with custom crafted recipes in noted restaurants, hotels and resorts across the country, North Country has provided customers with better choices at the table for more than 100 years.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

