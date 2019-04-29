Wegmans Joins Forces with DoorDash to Power Wegmans Meals 2GO Delivery, Announces Plans to Roll Out to 40 Stores This Year

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wegmans today announced that it's teaming up with the largest and fastest growing, last-mile logistics platform, DoorDash , for delivery of the supermarket's popular restaurant-quality meals available in the new Wegmans Meals 2GO app. The venture is now live at the Dulles (Sterling) store in northern Virginia, and the Pittsford, East Ave., and Perinton stores in Rochester, NY. Two more Rochester-area stores, Penfield. and Holt Road, are set to go live on April 30. Wegmans Meals 2GO will roll out to more than 40 stores by year's end, with more to follow in 2020.

Wegmans Meals 2GO orders for lunch, dinner or anytime-in-between can be delivered through DoorDash within a roughly five-mile radius of participating stores. Delivery is available on orders of $20 or more, with diners able to choose from sushi, pizza, wings, subs, salads, soups, hot wokery (Asian), ready-to-heat meals, desserts and beverages.

"We promise to 'make great meals easy,' and it doesn't get any easier than this," says Erica Tickle, Wegmans e-commerce group manager. "What's unique about Wegmans Meals 2GO is the variety of delicious menu options. During the year-long pilot at our Pittsford store, we listened and learned, fine-tuned the app, and created a menu that had something for everyone at home or at work."

To place an order a customer must download the new Wegmans Meals 2GO app available for both iOS and Android phones. The app will indicate if delivery is an option based on the delivery destination in relation to the store location. Orders can be scheduled for delivery from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. any day of the week. Wegmans Meals 2GO orders can also be placed for customer carryout or curbside pickup, with no minimum required and no added fee.

"Our partnership with Wegmans showcases DoorDash's focus and commitment to better serve our customers and merchant partners beyond restaurant delivery," said Casey North, DoorDash's Vice President of Drive. "Wegmans will leverage our strong logistics platform, which enables them to further deliver on their promise to make great meals easy."

Celebrating Delivery

To celebrate the announcement, Wegmans and DoorDash are offering $0 delivery fees on a minimum order of $20, with a one-time promo code: W2GODELIVERY for a limited time.

For more information on Wegmans Meals 2GO, visit Wegmans.com/Wegmans2GO .

Promo code is valued at $4.99 and available for one-time use only on a minimum order of $20. Code expires Dec. 31, 2019.



About Wegmans:

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 99-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by FORTUNE magazine for 22 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2019.

About DoorDash:

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash Drive is the last-mile logistics platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

