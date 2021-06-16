Wegmans Notifies Customers of Database Configuration Issue

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wegmans Food Markets recently notified customers that two databases used for Wegmans internal business purposes were inadvertently left open to potential outside access due to a configuration issue. The issue has since been resolved and all affected information has been secured.

What information was potentially affected?

Customer names, addresses, phone numbers, birth dates, Shoppers Club numbers, e-mail addresses and passwords for access to Wegmans.com accounts were included in these databases. However, all impacted Wegmans.com account passwords were, in technical terms, "hashed" and "salted," meaning that the actual password characters were not contained in the databases.

Social security numbers were not impacted (Wegmans does not collect this information from its customers) nor was any payment card or banking information involved.

When did this happen?

Wegmans first learned of the problem on or around April 19, 2021. The configuration issue began in 2018.

What is Wegmans doing about this issue?

Wegmans worked diligently with a leading forensics firm to investigate and determine the incident's scope, identify the information in the two databases, ensure the integrity and security of the systems, and correct the issue. Wegmans also notified any customers who may have been affected by this issue. Customers with questions can call 1-855-535-1851, Monday through Friday, from 9am-9pm ET, except holidays.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 106-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the '100 Best Companies to Work For' by FORTUNE magazine for 23 consecutive years, ranking #4 in 2021.

Contact Information: Deana Percassi, director of public relations, 585-429-3627, [email protected]

SOURCE Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

