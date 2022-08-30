Wego: 151% growth in the searches from GCC to Egypt in H1 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego , the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), reveals a 151% growth in the number of searches from the GCC to Egypt in the past 7 months in comparison to the same period in 2021.

Egypt Tourism Authority has partnered with Wego to boost the number of travelers to the country. The campaign recorded over 28 million searches between January and July 2022.

Egypt

Among the top destinations searching for Egypt were Kuwait and Egypt which saw the biggest spike with 44% increase, followed by UAE with 11%.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India at Wego, said: "We are very happy to support Egypt Tourism Authority in attracting more travelers to the country. Following our successful campaigns, we increased the number of searches from the GCC to Egypt to 151%. Egypt will remain a preferred destination and we expect to see more bookings to the country in the coming months."

The average trip duration is between 3 to 7 days. According to our data, people are searching 1 to 2 months ahead of their trip in 2022.

Solos are dominating the travel searches to Egypt with 79% growth in comparison to the same period in 2021, followed by families and couples.

Travelers are opting for 5-star hotel stays, which secure them a more seamless stay during COVID times, with a growth of 111% in comparison to the period last year.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotel, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore، Jakarta and Cairo.

