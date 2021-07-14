Wego and Jordan Tourism Board Announce Partnership To Attract more GCC Tourists to "Breathe" in Jordan

The campaign aims to promote Jordan as a haven for summer activities

DUBAI, UAE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and Jordan Tourism Board, the destination marketing organisation for Jordan, agreed to continue their collaboration with a new round of joint digital marketing activities to invite GCC travellers to experience its wide array of sights and activities.

The partnership, which was initially launched in 2019, will continue until August 2021 with the two companies embarking on an online multi-channel co-marketing campaign. The tactical campaign seeks to ramp up Jordan's tourist arrivals, from the GCC region, with a series of online direct promotional activities and organic promotions. These include a bouquet of content marketing activities, social media and amazing travel deals through Wego app and website. The campaign's message "Breathe" promotes the Kingdom as the best tourist destination aiming to inspire and encourage Arabs and foreigners alike to visit Jordan during summer and explore its richness and diversity.

Mamoun Hmedan, Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego, commented:

"Use of integrated marketing, involving measured and targeted deployment of digital technologies, has become critical for achieving strategic competitiveness amongst destinations vying for the same tourists' share of wallet. Owing to our strong base of GCC traveller insights, we are confident that this marketing partnership with Jordan Tourism Board will be a great success".

Wego presents a personalised and informative travel guide to Jordan through its platforms, where travellers can find the inspiration for the next trip through diving into Jordan's immersive experiences from world wonders to museums and galleries.

Dr. Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board, commented:

"We endured two exhausting years as the pandemic escalated, a matter that had an immediate negative effect on tourism in the Kingdom. Returning to life as we knew it became a dream that everyone was yearning to live once more- yearning to travel and enjoy life by land, sea and air, yearning to feel alive again, hence the name of our campaign "Breathe." This is an excellent and timely opportunity to promote Jordan as an attractive tourism destination that adheres to health and safety measures against COVID-19, where people can enjoy life and just breathe…"

Moreover, Arabiyat stated that the campaign is appealing to the GCC target audience as Jordan is a destination for family tourism, which is preferred by the Gulf tourists and expats living in the GCC, in addition to the beauty of the weather and the diversity of the tourism sector Jordan has to offer. He also stated the importance of working with Jordan's partner, Wego, to promote Jordan and looking forward to a fruitful collaboration, being that it's one of Jordan's first campaigns after easing up the travel restrictions.

Jordan is a must-visit destination all year round, making it an ideal vacation destination for everyone looking to get away from the daily grind and experience the local hospitality.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travellers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airline, hotel and online travel agency websites. Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website. Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore، Jakarta and Cairo.

About Jordan Tourism Board

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) was officially launched in March 1998 as an independent, public – private sector partnership committed to utilize marketing strategies to brand, position and promote the Jordan tourism product as the destination of choice in the international markets. The adopted strategies are tuned to reflect the true image of the Jordan tourism product, being a cultural, natural, religious, adventurous, leisure and MICE destination.

As part of its marketing strategies, the JTB plans and executes an integrated program of international promotional activities. This program includes the active participation in trade fairs, trade workshops, trade and consumer road shows, familiarization trips, press trips, brochure & multimedia production, and media relations. To carry out its goals, the Jordan Tourism Board utilizes the services of offices in Europe and N. America.

SOURCE Wego