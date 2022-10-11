Wego: Get Ready to Experience a Winter Fairytale in Azerbaijan

An Array of unforgettable winter experiences await travelers

Searches from the GCC to Azerbaijan surged by 640% between April to June 2022 in comparison with the previous year

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Azerbaijan Tourism Board provide unforgettable experiences for travelers this winter.

Old City, Baku

Visit Azerbaijan this winter to indulge in wonderful icy adventures. Located amongst the mountains and lakes, thus offering an idyllic backdrop during the whole time of the year, Azerbaijan presents array of activities in winter. Whether you are into winter sports such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking or just want to enjoy new year fairytale in the twinkling capital, Azerbaijan will not disappoint you.

The country certainly tops the list for GCC travelers for all the seasons. We see an increased demand for Azerbaijan as we approach the winter season.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and India of Wego, said: "Our latest partnership with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board resulted in a 640% increase in the number of searches from the GCC between April to June 2022 in comparison to the same period last year. We are extremely happy with the results and look forward to partnering with Azerbaijan Tourism Board for yet another season. The country is the perfect getaway during all the seasons and has fun-filled packed activities for all types of travelers this winter."

Visiting Azerbaijan in winter will be a fantastic gateway for adventure-seekers and relaxation-seekers alike. Ski enthusiasts can escape to the Shahdag Mountain Resort and the Tufandag Mountain Resort to enjoy well-equipped slopes. Adventure seekers can also combine this with thrilling rollercoaster, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snow segwey, paragliding, along with hiking to the frozen Laza and Griz wterfall to enjoy mesmerizing beauties of mother nature. Both resorts are also well equipped with luxurious hotels, spas and restaurants for the ones looking to unwind. The weather in Baku remains mild during this time, yet the city twinkles with New Year lights lighting up each and every street. There is a New Year market in the heart of Baku with many stalls that offer seasonal food and local handicrafts, along with outdoor concerts which makes it the best holiday for families.

Florian Sengstschmid, CEO, Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said: "Azerbaijan enjoyed a great increase in number of arrivals from GCC during summer times, and we aim to keep this momentum for the winter season as well. There is plenty to see and do in Azerbaijan in winter be it enjoying outdoor activities in majestic mountains, discovering fascinating heritage in the outskirts of Baku, or indulging in national cuisine, shopping and having the best time in capital Baku that is brimming with fun events and nightlife."

The types of travelers we see during winter are 67% solos, 15% couples, and 18% families. The average trip duration for them ranges between 4 and 7 days and GCC travelers tend to book in advance for the winter holidays.

