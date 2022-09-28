WEGYM Broadens Audience with Rally X3 Pro Smart Resistance Bands

An increased range of 10-110 lbs gives beginners and enthusiasts a reason to celebrate.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WEGYM releases Rally X3 Pro, an improved version of their already revolutionary, instant feedback Rally X smart resistance bands, now designed for longer life up to 30,000 extensions from 8,000 with high quality latex material, increased resistance range from 10-110 lbs and enhanced drop resistant material.

The resistance level of RallyX3 Pro is more user-friendly with an improved 10-110lb resistance level range, making it more suitable for beginners to the proficient.

With LCD display and precise workout sensors, users can view stats in real-time. The WEGYM app provides intelligent tracking and customized courses to enhance one's fitness routine. Users can view their resistance level, number of stretches, calories burned and receive recommendations for future workouts. Free professional training courses cover over 250+ movements for the chest, shoulders, back, legs, and buttocks.

The Rally X3 Pro is made of PA+TPU material with a drop-resistant design. It's built for heavy use in many different environments. The X3 Pro also features lightweight, high-strength aluminum aviation carabiners built to last.

The X3 Pro wrist and ankle straps are durable and comfortable to keep skin from getting irritated. The Velcro is professional grade to provide stable adhesion. Quality sliding clamps intensify the level of tension without the need to switch out bands. Easy-clip carabiners combine with a special strap to transform even a tree or pole into a workout or use free-mode to eliminate the need to attach to anything. The split loop on the door anchor allows for an effective one-arm workout.

The WEGYM Rally X3 Pro kit includes an one pair of X3 Rally Pro Resistance Bands, including: one touchscreen LCD display, high-precision smart sensors that sync with a mobile device, fully-adjustable resistance bands (10-110 lbs), instructions for downloading the free WEGYM training app with extensive professional training workouts. Accessories include two wristbands, two ankle bands, two hand grips, an object anchor, and door anchor.

Smart technology in WEGYM equipment incorporates Bluetooth connectivity to send real-time data to the app, USB rechargeable batteries and 42 hours of use after only 2 hours of charging for superior battery life.

For more information, visit WEGYMSports.com

SOURCE WEGYM