Weibo Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

"We ended the year of 2020 on a solid note," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "During the unprecedented times in 2020, Weibo has demonstrated its indispensable value as China's leading social media platform to serve public conversations, and further enriched our video and community product offerings. On monetization, we are pleased to see our revenue and profit return to a solid growth trajectory in the fourth quarter. Entering into 2021, Weibo is well positioned to capture incremental ad wallet, leveraging the accelerated digitalization of brick-and-mortar, our differentiated social ad offerings and revamped bidding system," Mr. Wang concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net revenues were $513.4 million , an increase of 10% year-over-year or an increase of 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

, an increase of 10% year-over-year or an increase of 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis . Advertising and marketing revenues were $453.5 million , an increase of 12% year-over-year.

, an increase of 12% year-over-year. Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were $59.9million , a decrease of 4% year-over-year.

, a decrease of 4% year-over-year. Income from operations was $181.6 million , representing an operating margin of 35%.

, representing an operating margin of 35%. Non-GAAP income from operations was $204.1 million , representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 40%.

, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 40%. Net income attributable to Weibo was $29.0 million and diluted net income per share was $0.13 .

and diluted net income per share was . Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $212.7 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.92 .

and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was . Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 521 million in December 2020 , a net addition of approximately 5 million users on year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs.

, a net addition of approximately 5 million users on year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs. Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 225 million in December 2020 , a net addition of approximately 3 million users on year-over-year basis.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

Net revenues were $1.69 billion , a decrease of 4% year-over-year or a decrease of 5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [2] .

, a decrease of 4% year-over-year or a decrease of 5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis . Advertising and marketing revenues were $1.49 billion , a decrease of 3% year-over-year.

, a decrease of 3% year-over-year. VAS revenues were $203.8 million , a decrease of 14% year-over-year.

, a decrease of 14% year-over-year. Income from operations was $506.8 million , representing an operating margin of 30%.

, representing an operating margin of 30%. Non-GAAP income from operations was $579.6 million , representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 34%.

, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 34%. Net income attributable to Weibo was $313.4 million and diluted net income per share was $1.38 .

and diluted net income per share was . Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $547.5 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $2.38 .

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 had been the same as it was in the fourth quarter of 2019, or RMB 7.04=US$1.00. [2] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the average exchange rate of 2020 had been the same as 2019, or RMB 6.90=US$1.00.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Weibo's total net revenues were $513.4 million, an increase of 10% compared to $468.1 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $453.5 million, an increase of 12% compared to $405.9 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues from key accounts ("KAs") and small & medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") were $393.9 million, an increase of 7% compared to $368.1 million for the same period last year.

VAS revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $59.9 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year compared to $62.2 million for the same period last year, which was primarily resulted from the decrease of live streaming business, and was partially offset by the revenue contribution from the interactive entertainment company which was acquired and consolidated to the Company in November 2020.

Costs and expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $331.8 million, an increase of 5% compared to $317.4 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher personal-related cost and step-up in marketing spend, and was partially offset by decreased general and administrative expenses. Non-GAAP costs and expenses were $309.3 million, an increase of 3% compared to $299.2 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $181.6 million, compared to $150.7 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 35%, compared to 32% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $204.1 million, compared to $168.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 40%, compared to 36% last year.

Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $175.8 million, compared to a loss of $25.1 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 mainly included (i) a 92.5 million net loss from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $94.2 million investment related impairment, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $9.5 million net interest and other income.

Income tax benefits were $25.3 million, compared to income tax expenses of $31.1 million for the same period last year. The income tax benefit was primarily due to the recognition of preferential tax treatment for certain of the Company's PRC subsidiaries, as well as reverse of recognition of deferred tax liabilities in prior periods related to certain investments.

Net income attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $29.0 million, compared to $95.1 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.13, compared to $0.42 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $212.7 million, compared to $176.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.92, compared to $0.77 for the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2020, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.50 billion. For the fourth quarter of 2020, cash provided by operating activities was $321.2 million, capital expenditures totaled $8.4 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $10.7 million.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

For fiscal year 2020, Weibo's total net revenues were $1.69 billion, a decrease of 4% compared to $1.77 billion in 2019.

Advertising and marketing revenues for 2020 were $1.49 billion, a decrease of 3% compared to $1.53 billion in 2019. Advertising and marketing revenues from KAs and SMEs were $1.33 billion, a decrease of 7% compared to $1.43 billion for 2019, which primarily resulted from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the overall advertising demand mainly in the first half of 2020.

VAS revenues for 2020 were $203.8 million, a decrease of 14% compared to $236.7 million for 2019, mainly due to the decrease of revenues from the live streaming business.

Costs and expenses for 2020 totaled $1.18 billion, compared to $1.17 billion for 2019. Non-GAAP costs and expenses were $1.11 billion, compared to $1.10 billion for 2019.

Income from operations for 2020 was $506.8 million, compared to $597.6 million for 2019. Operating margin for 2020 was 30%, compared to 34% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $579.6 million, compared to $662.2 million for 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin was 34%, compared to 37% last year.

Non-operating loss for 2020 was $130.9 million, compared to a non-operating income of $4.8 million for 2019. Non-operating loss in 2020 mainly included (i) a $212.0 million investment related impairment, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $35.1 million net gain from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $43.8 million net interest and other income.

Income tax expenses for 2020 were $61.3 million, compared to $109.6 million for 2019. The decrease was primarily resulted from changes in deferred tax liabilities related to fair value change on investments.

Net income attributable to Weibo for 2020 was $313.4 million, compared to $494.7 million for 2019. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for 2020 was $1.38, compared to $2.18 for 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for 2020 was $547.5 million, compared to $637.5 million for 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for 2020 was $2.38, compared to $2.78 for 2019.

For fiscal year 2020, cash provided by operating activities was $741.6 million, capital expenditures totaled $34.8 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $32.1 million.

Management Appointments

The Company announced the appointment of Mr. Wei Wang as Weibo's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Wang has joined Sina Corporation, the parent of the Company in 2000 and has held various positions in Sina. The Company also announced the appointment of Ms. Fei Cao as Weibo's Chief Financial Officer. Both changes are effective immediately.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, Weibo estimates its net revenues to increase by 25% to 30% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM Eastern Time on March 18, 2021 (or 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Beijing Time on March 18, 2021) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID by email. To join the conference, please use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4595508

Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.weibo.com.

A telephone replay will be available from 22:00 PM China Standard Time on March 18, 2021 to 20:59 PM China Standard Time on March 26, 2021. To access the recording, please use the following dial-in information listed below:

United States: +1 855 452 5696 Hong Kong: 800 963 117 Mainland China: 400 602 2065 International: +61 2 8199 0299 Replay PIN: 4595508

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, provision for income tax related to the amortization of intangible assets and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses (benefit), and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)







Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2020

2019 Net revenues:



















Advertising and marketing

$ 453,477

$ 405,921

$ 416,672

$ 1,486,155

$ 1,530,211 Value-added service

59,933

62,227

49,067

203,776

236,703

Net revenues

513,410

468,148

465,739

1,689,931

1,766,914























Costs and expenses:



















Cost of revenues(1)

87,288

90,566

77,198

302,180

328,826 Sales and marketing (1)

139,136

123,372

105,263

455,619

465,339 Product development(1)

90,229

75,187

83,511

324,110

284,444 General and administrative(1)

15,113

28,286

38,813

101,224

90,721

Total costs and expenses

331,766

317,411

304,785

1,183,133

1,169,330 Income from operations

181,644

150,737

160,954

506,798

597,584























Non-operating income (loss):



















Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and

fair value change of investments, net

(185,371)

(38,372)

(103,787)

(174,717)

(41,885) Interest and other income, net

9,531

13,253

6,311

43,832

46,698





(175,840)

(25,119)

(97,476)

(130,885)

4,813























Income before income tax expenses

5,804

125,618

63,478

375,913

602,397 Income tax benefits (expenses)

25,314

(31,056)

(30,003)

(61,316)

(109,564)























Net income

31,118

94,562

33,475

314,597

492,833 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests

2,076

(506)

(323)

1,233

(1,842) Net income attributable to Weibo

$ 29,042

$ 95,068

$ 33,798

$ 313,364

$ 494,675















































Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo

$ 0.13

$ 0.42

$ 0.15

$ 1.38

$ 2.19 Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo

$ 0.13

$ 0.42

$ 0.15

$ 1.38

$ 2.18























Shares used in computing basic



















net income per share attributable to Weibo

227,495

226,000

227,110

226,921

225,452 Shares used in computing diluted



















net income per share attributable to Weibo

228,489

226,844

227,793

227,637

226,412















































(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:





















Cost of revenues

$ 1,475

$ 1,488

$ 1,407

$ 5,384

$ 5,251

Sales and marketing

3,097

2,761

2,623

9,983

9,828

Product development

10,203

8,124

8,438

33,093

28,628

General and administrative

4,545

4,990

5,129

18,645

17,582

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























December 31,

December 31,









2020

2019















Assets

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,814,844

$ 1,452,985





Short-term investments

1,682,048

951,235





Accounts receivable, net

492,010

422,225





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

296,757

424,905





Amount due from SINA(1)

548,900

384,828





Current assets subtotal

4,834,559

3,636,178

















Property and equipment, net

60,632

46,729

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

208,688

46,513

Long-term investments

1,179,466

1,027,459

Other assets

51,772

47,307

Total assets

$ 6,335,117

$ 4,804,186















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:











Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 149,509

$ 126,247





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

562,333

465,580





Deferred revenues

143,684

108,783





Income tax payable

102,844

100,245





Current liabilities subtotal

958,370

800,855



















Long-term liabilities:













Convertible debt

892,399

888,266





Senior notes

1,536,112

793,985





Other long-term liabilities

61,906

39,261





Total liabilities

3,448,787

2,522,367

















Redeemable noncontrolling interests

57,714

-

















Shareholders' equity :











Weibo shareholders' equity

2,812,425

2,283,267



Non-controlling interests

16,191

(1,448)





Total shareholders' equity

2,828,616

2,281,819

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,335,117

$ 4,804,186

















(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $547.9 million as of December 31,

2020 and $236.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)





















































Three months ended









December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2020













































Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP









Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results













































Advertising and marketing

$ 453,477





$ 453,477

$ 405,921





$ 405,921

$ 416,672





$ 416,672

Value-added service

59,933





59,933

62,227





62,227

49,067





49,067



Net revenues

$ 513,410





$ 513,410

$ 468,148





$ 468,148

$ 465,739





$ 465,739





































































































(19,320) (a)







(17,363) (a)







(17,597) (a)















(3,174) (b)







(821) (b)







(836) (b)



Total costs and expenses

$ 331,766

$ (22,494)

$ 309,272

$ 317,411

$ (18,184)

$ 299,227

$ 304,785

$ (18,433)

$ 286,352





































































































19,320 (a)







17,363 (a)







17,597 (a)















3,174 (b)







821 (b)







836 (b)



Income from operations

$ 181,644

$ 22,494

$ 204,138

$ 150,737

$ 18,184

$ 168,921

$ 160,954

$ 18,433

$ 179,387





































































































19,320 (a)







17,363 (a)







17,597 (a)















3,174 (b)







821 (b)







836 (b)















185,371 (c)







38,372 (c)







103,787 (c)















(6,399) (d)







2,118 (d)







(3,658) (d)















(562) (e)







6 (e)







(21) (e)















(18,889) (f)







21,354 (f)







(1,062) (f)















1,611 (g)







1,371 (g)







1,595 (g)



Net income attributable to Weibo $ 29,042

$ 183,626

$ 212,668

$ 95,068

$ 81,405

$ 176,473

$ 33,798

$ 119,074

$ 152,872













































Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo $ 0.13





$ 0.92 * $ 0.42





$ 0.77 * $ 0.15





$ 0.66 *











































Shares used in computing diluted





































net income per share attributable to Weibo 228,489

6,753 (h) 235,242

226,844

6,753 (h) 233,597

227,793

6,753 (h) 234,546













































Adjusted EBITDA:



















































































Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo







$ 212,668









$ 176,473









$ 152,872





Interest income,net









(4,021)









(13,652)









(4,340)





Income tax expenses (benefits)









(6,425)









9,702









31,065





Depreciation expenses









7,511









5,719









6,894



Adjusted EBITDA









$ 209,733









$ 178,242









$ 186,491

















































































































































































WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share data)





















































Twelve months ended





















December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019





























Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP





















Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results

























































Advertising and marketing

$ 1,486,155





$ 1,486,155

$ 1,530,211





$ 1,530,211













Value-added service

203,776





203,776

236,703





236,703















Net revenues

$ 1,689,931





$ 1,689,931

$ 1,766,914





$ 1,766,914

















































































































(67,105) (a)







(61,289) (a)



























(5,654) (b)







(3,355) (b)















Total costs and expenses

$ 1,183,133

$ (72,759)

$ 1,110,374

$ 1,169,330

$ (64,644)

$ 1,104,686





























































































































































67,105 (a)







61,289 (a)



























5,654 (b)







3,355 (b)















Income from operations

$ 506,798

$ 72,759

$ 579,557

$ 597,584

$ 64,644

$ 662,228





















































































































































































































































67,105 (a)







61,289 (a)



























5,654 (b)







3,355 (b)



























174,717 (c)







41,885 (c)



























(11,953) (d)







12,143 (d)



























(468) (e)







(1,648) (e)



























(6,897) (f)







20,979 (f)



























5,944 (g)







4,803 (g)















Net income attributable to Weibo $ 313,364

$ 234,102

$ 547,466

$ 494,675

$ 142,806

$ 637,481

























































Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo $ 1.38





$ 2.38 * $ 2.18





$ 2.78 *























































Shares used in computing diluted





































net income per share attributable to Weibo 227,637

6,753 (h) 234,390

226,412

6,753 (h) 233,165

























































Adjusted EBITDA:



















































































Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo







$ 547,466









$ 637,481

















Interest income, net









(34,345)









(60,293)

















Income tax expenses









68,213









88,585

















Depreciation expenses









26,453









22,418















Adjusted EBITDA









$ 607,787









$ 688,191

























































(a) To exclude stock-based compensation.



































(b) To exclude amortization of intangible assets.



































(c) To exclude net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments.

























(d) To exclude the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments.

























(e) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests.





















(f) To exclude the provision for income tax related to item (b) and (c). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.

















The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items and part of these items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications.





For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.













(g) To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost.





























(h) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.

































































* Net income attributable to Weibo is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.























WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2020

2019





















Net revenues



















Advertising and marketing



















Key accounts and small & medium-sized enterprises $ 393,945

$ 368,061

$ 387,517

$ 1,334,155

$ 1,432,439

Alibaba 59,532

37,860

29,155

152,000

97,772

Subtotal 453,477

405,921

416,672

1,486,155

1,530,211























Value-added service 59,933

62,227

49,067

203,776

236,703



$ 513,410

$ 468,148

$ 465,739

$ 1,689,931

$ 1,766,914























