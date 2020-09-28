Weibo Reports Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"With the Covid-19 pandemic situation in China largely brought under control, we are glad to see the solid recovery of our brand advertising business in the second quarter, with more brands embracing our differentiated social marketing solutions to connect with broader audience on Weibo," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "For performance ad business, we focused on enhancing ad performance and efficiency through upgrade of advertising system and product optimization, aiming to capture higher wallet share in the performance ad market," said Mr. Wang.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net revenues were $387.4 million , a decrease of 10% year-over-year or 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

, a decrease of 10% year-over-year or 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis . Advertising and marketing revenues were $340.6 million , a decrease of 8% year-over-year.

, a decrease of 8% year-over-year. Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were $46.8 million , a decrease of 23% year-over-year.

, a decrease of 23% year-over-year. Net income attributable to Weibo was $198.4 million and diluted net income per share was $0.86 .

and diluted net income per share was . Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $114.5 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.50 .

and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was . Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 523 million in June 2020 , a net addition of approximately 37 million users on year -o ver - year basis. Mobile MAUs represented approximately 94% of MAUs.

, a net addition of approximately 37 million users on year ver year basis. Mobile MAUs represented approximately 94% of MAUs. Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 229 million in June 2020 , a net addition of approximately 18 million users on year - over - year basis.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2020 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2019, or RMB 6.81=US$1.00.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2020, Weibo's total net revenues were $387.4 million, a decrease of 10% compared to $431.8 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $340.6 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $370.7 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues from key accounts ("KAs") and small & medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") were $304.8 million, a decrease of 12% compared to $346.5 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily resulted from the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on advertisers from certain industries, decrease in barter transaction revenues, as well as negative currency translation impact.

VAS revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $46.8 million, a decrease of 23% year-over-year compared to $61.2 million for the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease of live streaming business, and was partially offset by the increase in membership revenues.

Costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $281.2 million, compared to $280.6 million for the same period last year. The slight change of costs and expenses was a result of modest pickup in marketing expenses, higher bad debt provision, and the decrease of cost of revenues primarily due to the exemption and refund of cultural business construction fee during this year. Non-GAAP costs and expenses were $265.5 million, compared to $265.6 million for the same period last year.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $106.2 million, compared to $151.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $121.9 million, compared to $166.2 million for the same period last year.

Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $132.5 million, compared to a loss of $24.0 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2020 mainly included (i) a $121.0 million net gain from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (ii) a $15.1 million net interest and other income.

Income tax expenses were $40.7 million, compared to $26.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to a deferred tax charges recognized from a fair value change of investment in the second quarter this year.

Net income attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $198.4 million, compared to $103.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.86, compared to $0.46 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $114.5 million, compared to $156.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.50, compared to $0.68 for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2020, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.33 billion. For the second quarter of 2020, cash provided by operating activities was $121.7 million, capital expenditures totaled $8.4 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $6.9 million.

Other Development

On July 8, 2020, the Company completed the offering of US$750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Notes bear annual interest at a rate of 3.375% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on January 8 and July 8 of each year, beginning on January 8, 2021. The Notes will mature on July 8, 2030, unless previously repurchased or redeemed in accordance with their terms prior to maturity.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2020, Weibo estimates its net revenues to decrease by 5% to 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, provision for income tax related to the amortization of intangible assets and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo, excluding interest income, net, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)





















































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2020

2019























Net revenues:



















Advertising and marketing

$ 340,584

$ 370,660

$ 275,422

$ 616,006

$ 711,801 Value-added service

46,809

61,176

47,967

94,776

119,212

Net revenues

387,393

431,836

323,389

710,782

831,013























Costs and expenses:



















Cost of revenues (1)

63,584

81,972

74,110

137,694

164,789 Sales and marketing (1)

112,118

106,405

99,102

211,220

212,556 Product development(1)

75,961

70,368

74,409

150,370

140,221 General and administrative(1)

29,545

21,825

17,753

47,298

39,112

Total costs and expenses

281,208

280,570

265,374

546,582

556,678 Income from operations

106,185

151,266

58,015

164,200

274,335























Non-operating income (loss):



















Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and

fair value change of investments, net

117,379

(41,954)

(2,938)

114,441

(4,157) Interest and other income, net

15,085

17,999

12,905

27,990

28,780





132,464

(23,955)

9,967

142,431

24,623























Income before income tax expenses

238,649

127,311

67,982

306,631

298,958 Income tax expenses

(40,744)

(26,073)

(15,883)

(56,627)

(47,146) Net income

197,905

101,238

52,099

250,004

251,812 Less: Net loss attributable to

non-controlling interests (511)

(1,758)

(9)

(520)

(1,626) Net income attributable to Weibo $ 198,416

$ 102,996

$ 52,108

$ 250,524

$ 253,438























Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo $ 0.88

$ 0.46

$ 0.23

$ 1.11

$ 1.13 Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo $ 0.86

$ 0.46

$ 0.23

$ 1.10

$ 1.12























Shares used in computing basic



















net income per share attributable to Weibo 226,678

225,262

226,392

226,535

225,094 Shares used in computing diluted



















net income per share attributable to Weibo 233,983

226,277

227,029

227,129

226,210























(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:





















Cost of revenues

$ 1,155

$ 1,118

$ 1,347

$ 2,502

$ 2,230

Sales and marketing

2,047

2,129

2,216

4,263

4,168

Product development

7,543

6,618

6,909

14,452

12,676

General and administrative

4,149

4,269

4,822

8,971

7,955

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)



























June 30,

December 31,









2020

2019

















Assets

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,472,251

$ 1,452,985





Short-term investments

857,677

951,235





Accounts receivable, net

387,046

422,225





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

523,077

424,905





Amount due from SINA(1)

410,762

384,828





Current assets subtotal

3,650,813

3,636,178

















Property and equipment, net

54,011

46,729

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

44,202

46,513

Long-term investments

1,235,475

1,027,459

Other assets

32,184

47,307

Total assets

$ 5,016,685

$ 4,804,186

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:











Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 107,394

$ 126,247





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

409,100

465,580





Deferred revenues

157,637

108,783





Income tax payable

76,161

100,245





Current liabilities subtotal

750,292

800,855



















Long-term liabilities:













Convertible debt

890,337

888,266





Senior notes

794,653

793,985





Other long-term liabilities

49,165

39,261





Total liabilities

2,484,447

2,522,367

















Shareholders' equity:











Weibo shareholders' equity

2,533,236

2,283,267



Non-controlling interests

(998)

(1,448)





Total shareholders' equity

2,532,238

2,281,819

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,016,685

$ 4,804,186

















(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $268.4 million as of June 30, 2020 and

$236.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data)

















































Three months ended







June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2020









































Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP







Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results









































Advertising and marketing

$ 340,584





$ 340,584

$ 370,660





$ 370,660

$ 275,422





$ 275,422 Value-added service

46,809





46,809

61,176





61,176

47,967





47,967

Net revenues

$ 387,393





$ 387,393

$ 431,836





$ 431,836

$ 323,389





$ 323,389































































































(14,894) (a)







(14,134) (a)







(15,294) (a)













(816) (b)







(849) (b)







(828) (b)

Total costs and expenses

$ 281,208

$ (15,710)

$ 265,498

$ 280,570

$ (14,983)

$ 265,587

$ 265,374

$ (16,122)

$ 249,252































































































14,894 (a)







14,134 (a)







15,294 (a)













816 (b)







849 (b)







828 (b)

Income from operations

$ 106,185

$ 15,710

$ 121,895

$ 151,266

$ 14,983

$ 166,249

$ 58,015

$ 16,122

$ 74,137































































































14,894 (a)







14,134 (a)







15,294 (a)













816 (b)







849 (b)







828 (b)













(117,379) (c)







41,954 (c)







2,938 (c)













3,389 (d)







(2,820) (d)







(5,285) (d)













112 (e)







(1,588) (e)







3 (e)













12,882 (f)







(127) (f)







172 (f)













1,369 (g)







1,037 (g)







1,369 (g)

Net income attributable to Weibo $ 198,416

$ (83,917)

$ 114,499

$ 102,996

$ 53,439

$ 156,435

$ 52,108

$ 15,319

$ 67,427









































Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo $ 0.86 *



$ 0.50 * $ 0.46





$ 0.68 * $ 0.23





$ 0.30









































Shares used in computing diluted



































net income per share attributable to Weibo 233,983





233,983

226,277

6,754 (h) 233,031

227,029





227,029









































Adjusted EBITDA:















































































Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo







$ 114,499









$ 156,435









$ 67,427



Interest income,net









(12,635)









(15,648)









(13,349)



Income tax expenses









27,862









26,200









15,711



Depreciation expenses









6,074









5,891









5,974

Adjusted EBITDA









$ 135,800









$ 172,878









$ 75,763



















































































WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data)

















































Six months ended



















June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



























Non-GAAP









Non-GAAP



















Actual

Adjustments

Results

Actual

Adjustments

Results





















































Advertising and marketing

$ 616,006





$ 616,006

$ 711,801





$ 711,801











Value-added service

94,776





94,776

119,212





119,212













Net revenues

$ 710,782





$ 710,782

$ 831,013





$ 831,013











































































































(30,188) (a)







(27,029) (a)

























(1,644) (b)







(1,709) (b)













Total costs and expenses

$ 546,582

$ (31,832)

$ 514,750

$ 556,678

$ (28,738)

$ 527,940





















































































































































30,188 (a)







27,029 (a)

























1,644 (b)







1,709 (b)













Income from operations

$ 164,200

$ 31,832

$ 196,032

$ 274,335

$ 28,738

$ 303,073











































































































30,188 (a)







27,029 (a)

























1,644 (b)







1,709 (b)

























(114,441) (c)







4,157 (c)

























(1,896) (d)







(1,571) (d)

























115 (e)







(1,633) (e)

























13,054 (f)







(253) (f)

























2,738 (g)







2,072 (g)













Net income attributable to Weibo $ 250,524

$ (68,598)

$ 181,926

$ 253,438

$ 31,510

$ 284,948





















































Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo $ 1.10





$ 0.80

$ 1.12





$ 1.25 *



















































Shares used in computing diluted



































net income per share attributable to Weibo 227,129





227,129

226,210

6,753 (h) 232,963





















































Adjusted EBITDA:















































































Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo







$ 181,926









$ 284,948















Interest income, net









(25,984)









(29,856)















Income tax expenses









43,573









47,399















Depreciation expenses









12,048









11,196













Adjusted EBITDA









$ 211,563









$ 313,687





















































(a) To exclude stock-based compensation. (b) To exclude amortization of intangible assets. (c) To exclude net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments. (d) To exclude the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments. (e) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests. (f) To exclude the provision for income tax related to item (b) and (c). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect. The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items and part of these items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications. For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future. (g) To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. (h) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.









































* Net income attributable to Weibo is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands)

























Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2020

2019





















Net revenues



















Advertising and marketing



















Key accounts and small & medium-sized enterprises $ 304,838

$ 346,541

$ 247,855

$ 552,693

$ 671,047

Alibaba 35,746

24,119

27,567

63,313

40,754

Subtotal 340,584

370,660

275,422

616,006

711,801























Value-added service 46,809

61,176

47,967

94,776

119,212



$ 387,393

$ 431,836

$ 323,389

$ 710,782

$ 831,013

SOURCE Weibo Corporation

