Weidai Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 27, 2019

BEIJING, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Weidai's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 1-412-902-4272 China: 4001-201203 US: 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 800-905945 Passcode: Weidai

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through April 3, 2019. The dial-in details are:

International: 1-412-317-0088 US: 1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10129517

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd. ("Weidai" or the "Company") (NYSE: WEI) is a pioneer and leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China supported by sophisticated and effective risk management system and technology. The Company transforms used automobiles, a type of "non-standard" collateral, into investable assets, to provide accessible credit for China's small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with both online investors and institutional funding partners through its platform.

For more information on Weidai, please visit http://weidai.investorroom.com/.

