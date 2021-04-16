Weifang Soars to New Heights on Kites Wings

WEIFANG, China, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty activities featuring local flavor and citizen involvement will be held during the Yumen Liquor Cup: The 38th Weifang International Kite Festival, running from April 17 to May 5 in the world's kite capital: Weifang, China. The Comprehensive Service Center of the Weifang International Kite Festival and partners have prepared an event with high cultural and social value.

Colorful kites fill the sky in the 37th Weifang International Kite Festival

With "A kite string connecting the world" as this year's theme, the Weifang International Kite Festival aims to deepen friendship, enhance understanding, and culture exchange with kites as the medium.

Activities during the festival are divided into three categories: kite-themed activities, economic and trade activities, and cultural and sports activities. These activities include the 17th World Kite Championship, the 14th cross-Strait Kite Cultural Exchange Activities, diplomatic envoys and international sister-city mayor's visit to Weifang, the premiere of the documentary "Kite Kite," and a 1,000-drone demonstration.

Various organizations, including local government, universities, and businesses have prepared a stunning selection of top-quality kites showing the regional artistry and craftsmanship of Weifang. Professional teams will use these kites in competitions.

Weifang boasts a long history of kite-making and is renowned for its beautiful creations. These kites are considered some of the best in China. The Weifang International Kite Festival has been held for 37 years in a row, making it one of China's first international festivals.

The Weifang Kite Festival's priorities have always been to create the best experience for participants. For decades, the Weifang Kite Festival has successfully brought joy and prosperity to all stakeholders, including attendees, artists, businesses, and government. With the help of kites, Weifang has built a strong bridge to the world. During this festival, Weifang will host diplomatic envoys and the mayors of Weifang's sister cities overseas. Additionally, business representatives and associations from key Belt and Road countries will be in attendance to promote exchange, cooperation, and Weifang's integration into national development strategy.

