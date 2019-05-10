Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Systems: Worldwide Market Opportunities to 2026 with Analysis on the Top 5 Players
May 10, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weigh-In-Motion System Market by Type, Vehicle Speed, Component, End Use Industry, Sensors, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The weigh-in-motion system market is estimated to be USD 913 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,656 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.89%.
The demand for weigh-in-motion system is driven by increasing government initiatives towards intelligent transportation system, increasing public-private partnerships (PPPs), increasing traffic congestion, and low cost compared with static weigh system. However, a lack of standardization and uniform technologies can restrain the weigh-in-motion system market.
Some of the key players in the weigh-in-motion system market are Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Q-Free (Norway), METTLER TOLEDO (US), Avery Weigh-Tronix (Illinois Tool Works) (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), International Road Dynamics (Quarterhill) (US), Kistler (Switzerland), TransCore (Roper Technologies) (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), and EFKON (Austria).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the weigh-in-motion system market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The in-road segment is estimated to be the largest weigh-in-motion system market, by type
In terms of type, the in-road segment is estimated to dominate the weigh-in-motion system market in 2019 and is anticipated to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. In the in-road weigh-in-motion system, the sensors are installed beneath the road surface. These sensors capture and record the passing vehicle's information such as weight, length, and class in the data storage system.
In-road weigh-in-motion systems are used in industry verticals such as highway tolls, logistics centers, and oil & refinery. As of 2018, the European region dominated the in-road weigh-in-motion system market due to increase in freight traffic and free trade agreements between the European countries.
The high-speed WIM system segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the weigh-in-motion system market
The high-speed system segment is estimated to be the fastest growing weigh-in-motion system market during the forecast period. In this system, the moving vehicle does not need to slow down at the weigh stations or toll gates, which reduces traffic congestion and processing time.
However, a high-speed weigh-in-motion system is more expensive than a low-speed weigh-in-motion system and requires frequent maintenance for accuracy. Furthermore, a high-speed weigh-in-motion system has less accuracy than the low-speed weigh-in-motion system. Factors such as vehicle suspension, friction in the suspension, and vehicle oscillation impact the accuracy of a high-speed weigh-in-motion system.
The European region dominates the high-speed weigh-in-motion market as of 2018. On the other hand, North America has a limited share of the high-speed weigh-in-motion system market. However, increasing traffic congestion on national and international highways is expected to result in the replacement of low-speed weigh-in-motion systems with high-speed weigh-in-motion systems in the coming years.
Europe is estimated to be the largest weigh-in-motion system market during the forecast period
The European region is projected to lead the weigh-in-motion system market during the forecast period due to the increase in freight traffic and the free movement of goods across European countries.
Most of the highway tolls in the region are equipped with a high-speed WIM system, which is costlier than the low-speed WIM system. Germany, UK, and France are some of the leading countries in the European region for a high-speed WIM system.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Weigh-In-Motion System Market
4.2 Weigh-In-Motion System Market in Europe, By Vehicle Speed and Country
4.3 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Country
4.4 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Vehicle Speed
4.5 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Type
4.6 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By End-Use Industry
4.7 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Component
4.8 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Sensor Type
4.9 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Function
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Initiatives Toward Intelligent Transportation System & Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)
5.2.1.1.1 Government Support Toward Intelligent Transportation System
5.2.1.1.2 Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) Model
5.2.1.2 Increasing Traffic Congestion
5.2.1.3 Low Cost
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized & Uniform Technologies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Investment in Smart Cities
5.2.3.2 Free Trade Agreements
5.2.3.3 Onboard Wim System
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Data Fusion
5.2.4.2 Accuracy of Weigh-In-Motion System
6 Industry Trends in Weigh-In-Motion System Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Revenue Impact Analysis
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Porter's Five Forces
6.5 Potential Use Cases
6.5.1 Mining Industry
6.5.2 Agriculture
7 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Vehicle Speed
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Low-Speed
7.2.1 Low-Speed Wim System has the Largest Market Share in Wim System Market By Vehicle Speed
7.3 High-Speed
7.3.1 High-Speed Wim is the Fastest Growing Market in Wim System Market By Vehicle Speed
8 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 In-Road System
8.2.1 In-Road Wim System has the Largest Market Share in Wim System Market By Vehicle Speed
8.3 Weigh Bridge System
8.3.1 Europe has the Largest Market Share in Weigh Bridge System
8.4 Onboard System
8.4.1 Onboard Wim System is the Fastest Growing Market in Wim System Market By Type
9 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By End Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Highway Toll
9.2.1 Highway Toll has the Largest Market Share in Wim System Market By End Use Industry
9.3 Oil & Refinery
9.3.1 Oil & Refinery is the Fastest Growing Market in Wim System Market By End Use Industry
9.4 Logistics
9.4.1 Europe has the Largest Market Share in Logistics Segment
9.5 Others
10 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Function
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Vehicle Profiling
10.2.1 Europe has the Largest Market Share in Vehicle Profiling Segment
10.3 Axle Counting
10.3.1 Axle Counting has the Largest Market Share in Wim System Market By Function
10.4 Weight Enforcement
10.4.1 Weight Enforcement has the Second Largest Market Share in Wim System Market By Function
10.5 Weight-Based Toll Collection
10.5.1 Europe has the Largest Market Share in Weight-Based Toll Collection Segment
10.6 Traffic Data Collection
10.6.1 Traffic Data Collection is the Fastest Growing Market in Wim System Market By Function
11 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Component
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Hardware
11.2.1 Hardware has the Largest Market Share in Wim System Market By Component
11.3 Software & Services
11.3.1 Software & Services is the Fastest Growing Market in Wim System Market By Component
12 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Sensor Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Image Sensor
12.2.1 Image Sensor has the Largest Market Share in Wim System Market By Sensor Type
12.3 Piezoelectric Sensor
12.3.1 Europe has the Largest Market Share in Piezoelectric Sensor Segment
12.4 Bending Plate
12.4.1 Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market in Bending Plate Segment
12.5 Inductive Loop
12.5.1 Europe has the Largest Market Share in Inductive Loop Segment
12.6 Magnetic Sensor
12.6.1 North America has the Second Largest Market Share in Magnetic Sensor Segment
12.7 Acoustic Sensor
12.7.1 Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market in Acoustic Sensor Segment
12.8 Infrared Sensor
12.8.1 Europe has the Largest Market Share in Infrared Sensor Segment
12.9 Radar Sensor
12.9.1 North America has the Second Largest Market Share in Magnetic Sensor Segment as of 2019
12.10 Lidar Sensor
12.10.1 Europe has the Largest Market Share in Lidar Sensor Segment
12.11 Thermal Sensor
12.11.1 Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market in Thermal Sensor Segment
13 Weigh-In-Motion System Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Research Methodology
13.1.2 Assumptions & Definitions
13.1.3 Industry Insights
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.2.1 China
13.2.1.1 Low-Speed System has the Largest Market Share in China Wim System Market
13.2.2 India
13.2.2.1 High-Speed System is the Fastest Growing Market in India Wim System Market
13.2.3 Japan
13.2.3.1 Low-Speed System has the Largest Market Share in Japan Wim System Market
13.2.4 South Korea
13.2.4.1 High-Speed System is the Fastest Growing Market in South Korea Wim System Market
13.2.5 Thailand
13.2.5.1 Low-Speed System has the Largest Market Share in Thailand Wim System Market
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.1.1 High-Speed System has the Largest Market Share in Germany Wim System Market
13.3.2 UK
13.3.2.1 Low-Speed System has the Second Largest Market Share in the UK Wim System Market
13.3.3 France
13.3.3.1 High-Speed System has the Largest Market Share in France Wim System Market
13.3.4 Spain
13.3.4.1 Low-Speed System has the Second Largest Market Share in the Spain Wim System Market
13.3.5 Turkey
13.3.5.1 Low-Speed System has the Largest Market Share in Turkey Wim System Market
13.3.6 Russia
13.3.6.1 High-Speed System is the Fastest Growing Market in Russia Wim System Market
13.4 North America
13.4.1 US
13.4.1.1 Low-Speed System has the Largest Market Share in the US Wim System Market
13.4.2 Mexico
13.4.2.1 High-Speed System is the Fastest Growing Market in Mexico Wim System Market
13.4.3 Canada
13.4.3.1 Low-Speed System has the Largest Market Share in Canada Wim System Market
13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.1.1 Low-Speed System has the Largest Market Share in the US Wim System Market
13.5.2 South Africa
13.5.2.1 High-Speed System is the Fastest Growing Market in South Africa Wim System Market
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Weigh-In-Motion System Market: Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.2 Innovators
14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.5 Business Strategy Excellence
14.6 Competitive Scenario
14.6.1 New Product Developments
14.6.2 Joint Ventures/Partnerships/Collaborations
14.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Kapsch Trafficcom
15.2 Q-Free
15.3 Mettler Toledo
15.4 Avery Weigh-Tronix (Illinois Tool Works)
15.5 TE Connectivity
15.6 International Road Dynamics (Quarterhill)
15.7 Kistler
15.8 Transcore (Roper Technologies)
15.9 Axis Communications
15.10 Efkon
15.11 Additional Companies
15.11.1 North America
15.11.1.1 Intercomp
15.11.1.2 Cardinal Scale Mfg.
15.11.1.3 General Electrodynamics Corporation (GEC)
15.11.1.4 Roadsys
15.11.2 Europe
15.11.2.1 Cross ZLN
15.11.2.2 Kemek
15.11.2.3 Traffic Data Systems
15.11.2.4 Camea
15.11.3 Asia Pacific
15.11.3.1 Essae Digitronics
15.11.3.2 Ashbee Systems
