Weigh-In-Motion (WIM) Systems: Worldwide Market Opportunities to 2026 with Analysis on the Top 5 Players

The weigh-in-motion system market is estimated to be USD 913 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,656 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.89%.

The demand for weigh-in-motion system is driven by increasing government initiatives towards intelligent transportation system, increasing public-private partnerships (PPPs), increasing traffic congestion, and low cost compared with static weigh system. However, a lack of standardization and uniform technologies can restrain the weigh-in-motion system market.

Some of the key players in the weigh-in-motion system market are Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Q-Free (Norway), METTLER TOLEDO (US), Avery Weigh-Tronix (Illinois Tool Works) (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), International Road Dynamics (Quarterhill) (US), Kistler (Switzerland), TransCore (Roper Technologies) (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), and EFKON (Austria).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the weigh-in-motion system market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The in-road segment is estimated to be the largest weigh-in-motion system market, by type



In terms of type, the in-road segment is estimated to dominate the weigh-in-motion system market in 2019 and is anticipated to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. In the in-road weigh-in-motion system, the sensors are installed beneath the road surface. These sensors capture and record the passing vehicle's information such as weight, length, and class in the data storage system.

In-road weigh-in-motion systems are used in industry verticals such as highway tolls, logistics centers, and oil & refinery. As of 2018, the European region dominated the in-road weigh-in-motion system market due to increase in freight traffic and free trade agreements between the European countries.



The high-speed WIM system segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the weigh-in-motion system market



The high-speed system segment is estimated to be the fastest growing weigh-in-motion system market during the forecast period. In this system, the moving vehicle does not need to slow down at the weigh stations or toll gates, which reduces traffic congestion and processing time.

However, a high-speed weigh-in-motion system is more expensive than a low-speed weigh-in-motion system and requires frequent maintenance for accuracy. Furthermore, a high-speed weigh-in-motion system has less accuracy than the low-speed weigh-in-motion system. Factors such as vehicle suspension, friction in the suspension, and vehicle oscillation impact the accuracy of a high-speed weigh-in-motion system.

The European region dominates the high-speed weigh-in-motion market as of 2018. On the other hand, North America has a limited share of the high-speed weigh-in-motion system market. However, increasing traffic congestion on national and international highways is expected to result in the replacement of low-speed weigh-in-motion systems with high-speed weigh-in-motion systems in the coming years.



Europe is estimated to be the largest weigh-in-motion system market during the forecast period



The European region is projected to lead the weigh-in-motion system market during the forecast period due to the increase in freight traffic and the free movement of goods across European countries.

Most of the highway tolls in the region are equipped with a high-speed WIM system, which is costlier than the low-speed WIM system. Germany, UK, and France are some of the leading countries in the European region for a high-speed WIM system.

