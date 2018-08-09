Weight Watchers Debuts at #9 on Fortune Magazine's Change the World 2018 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE : WTW) ("WW") today announced that it debuted on Fortune Magazine's Change the World 2018 List in the #9 spot. WW was recognized for building its business around the fight against obesity, emphasizing gradual, sustainable changes in eating and exercising habits, and for combating the stigma that keeps men away from programs like its own, by introducing celebrity ambassadors like DJ Khaled.

According to Fortune Magazine's methodology, "the Change the World list recognizes companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy." In February, WW introduced its Impact Manifesto, a strategic vision that lays out the company's mission and purpose, designed to democratize wellness and to inspire healthy habits for real life – for people, families, communities, the world – for everyone.

"I am so proud that WW has been recognized by Fortune Magazine alongside such an impressive group of companies on the Change the World 2018 list," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO of Weight Watchers. "For 55 years, we have been the global leader in weight management and now we are evolving to have even greater impact. We are focused on becoming the world's partner in wellness and, as a result, have become a business that can contribute to a healthier, more inclusive, and better world."

The Fortune Magazine Change the World 2018 List methodology, which includes measurable social impact, business results, degree of innovation and corporate integration, can be found here.

