Weights & Biases Teams with NVIDIA to Accelerate Machine Learning at Scale in Production Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weights & Biases today announced the integration of its leading platform for machine learning development with NVIDIA Base Command Platform , a hosted AI development hub that gives enterprises instant access to state-of-the-art AI infrastructure.

The Weights & Biases MLOps platform provides vital experiment tracking, data and model versioning, real-time collaboration, and hyperparameter optimization for large-scale enterprise AI teams using Base Command Platform to supercharge their model training pipelines. NVIDIA Base Command Platform provides rich UIs and dashboards for managing accelerated compute.

When combined with Weights & Biases' own UIs and dashboards for analyzing model performance and tracking data lineage, machine learning engineering teams are able to work collaboratively to supercharge their MLOps workflows by effortlessly visualizing, debugging, analyzing and reporting model performance.

This pairing gives enterprises the record-breaking performance of NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD infrastructure and NVIDIA's AI workflow software coupled with W&B's lightweight, interoperable solution to easily track experiments, version and iterate on datasets, evaluate model performance, reproduce models, visualize results and spot regressions, as well as share findings and collaborate with colleagues in real-time. Weights & Biases works seamlessly with NVIDIA Base Command Platform — simply install the W&B library and log in.

"We founded Weights & Biases to help teams make machine learning work in the real world, so I love the fact that Base Command Platform makes it easy for enterprises to access the power of an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD," said Lukas Biewald, CEO of Weights & Biases. "This collaboration with NVIDIA gives Base Command Platform users instant access to the Weights & Biases MLOps platform, which will give enterprises a complete record of every model they trained and every dataset they used."

"Making AI accessible to every enterprise requires solutions that simplify the complexity of advanced application workloads and performance," said Stephan Fabel, senior director of product management for Base Command Platform at NVIDIA. "Instant access to the power of an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with Base Command Platform and MLOps tools from Weights & Biases makes it easier than ever for companies to ensure AI moves quickly from development to production."

About Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases is the machine learning platform for developers to build better models faster. Used by top researchers including teams at NVIDIA, Qualcomm, OpenAI, Lyft, Pfizer, Toyota, Github, and MILA, W&B is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning.

