Weiner Team Latest Radio & Op-Eds: Cruel Budget Cuts Hurting Nation's Vulnerable, Skyrocketing Oil Prices, Government Failures Still Hurting Puerto Rico, Cancer Researchers Fear Biden's "Moonshot" Won't Continue, Trump Displacing More Young Girls than Boko Haram, Marijuana Legalization Data Shows Dangers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Weiner spotlighted his team's latest radio and opeds:

The Alan Nathan Show, Main Street radio Network, 200 stations, Bob and Alan:

August 14, scroll to 31:20 (debate: the Parties' issues):



http://www.mainstreetradionetwork.com/audio/shows/BATTLELINE-HR1-180814.mp3

OPEDS:

***July 2018: "Washington's Latest Budget Cruelty Hurts Detroit and Nation's Vulnerable," The Michigan Chronicle by Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky: "Those struggling in Detroit and across the nation deserve a government that will help them and not the uber-wealthy." Article: http://weinerpublic.com/20180705.pdf

Reprinted in OpEdNews (Ranked H1-- #1 OPED IN NATION): https://www.opednews.com/articles/Washington-s-Latest-Budget-by-Robert-Weiner-Budget-Cuts_Congress_Democrat_Food-180706-710.html

***July 18, 2018: "Government Failures Still Hurting Puerto Rican Recovery" in LaborPress by Robert Weiner, Chris Edwards and Ben Lasky: "The wide media coverage of the President's throwing paper towels as a symbol of helping in a news conference, during his October trip to Puerto Rico, was only a half told story. One person in the room told us, "We wanted to show we need more than paper towels. We actually wanted to throw them back." Article: http://laborpress.org/government-failures-still-hurting-puerto-rican-recovery/

OpEdNews (H1) #1 RANKED OPED IN NATION: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Government-Failures-Still-by-Robert-Weiner-Citizens_Government-Accountability_Government-Incompetance_President-180720-697.html

***June 26, 2018: "Trump policies boost oil prices, profits for campaign donors" in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser by Robert Weiner and Kyle Fleck: "Trump must realize that there's more than hawkish rhetoric in these games of international oil brinkmanship -- consumer pricing and the American economy are at stake." Article: http://weinerpublic.com/20180711.pdf

OpEdNews (H2--#2 in nation ranked oped): https://www.opednews.com/articles/Trump-Policies-Boost-Oil-P-by-Robert-Weiner-Campaign-Rhetoric_Iran_Oil_Oil-180629-656.html

***June 26, 2018: "Nation-leading OSU cancer researchers worry: will Biden's moonshot continue?" in The Lantern (Ohio State University home paper) by Chris Edwards, Patricia Berg and Robert Weiner: "Cancer research received an uptick in funding of $2.5 billion dollars since 2016. However, the President, chastened by conservatives, said he would 'never again' sign appropriations like this year's and has now proposed 'rescissions'—cuts after the fact—to the recently passed bill by roughly $15 billion in domestic programs. The fight remains on." Article: http://weinerpublic.com/20180626.pdf

OpEdNews (H4): https://www.opednews.com/articles/Nation-Leading-OSU-Cancer-by-Robert-Weiner-Cancer_Cancer_Cancer-Cures_Cancer-Prevention-180629-700.html

***June 22, 2018: Trump Displaced More Young Girls Than Boko Haram, and Put Them in Black Sites in OpEdNews by Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky: "This is the shocking reality: Donald Trump has (displaced) more young girls than Boko Haram. He has placed them in unknown locations -- essentially "black sites" around the country, as when the U.S, used to send torture victims abroad." OpEdNews (H2 --#2 in nation Ranked Oped ): https://www.opednews.com/articles/Trump-Kidnapped-More-Young-by-Robert-Weiner-Boko-Haram_Children_Children-Teens_Immigration-180622-655.html

***July 13, 2018: "In Oklahoma, Marijuana Legalization Dangers to Come" in The Oklahoman by Robert Weiner and Chris Edwards in The Oklahoman, state's #1 paper: "Oklahoma, beware: The data from others show that traffic accidents, addictions and hospital emergency room visits are about to increase." Article: https://newsok.com/article/5601172/point-of-view-in-oklahoma-marijuana-legalization-dangers-to-come

RADIO

Robert Weiner interviewed live on LBC Radio Britain (Leading Britain's Conversation), Britain's #1 news station -- for reaction immediately following Trump-May News Conference, host Shelagh Fogarty

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raSvK2UNuJQ&feature=youtu.be

More Radio:

*** The Alan Nathan Show, Main Street Radio Network (200 stations)

http://feeds.feedburner.com/AlanNathan

SEE RECENT SHOW DATES -- segment generally 6:35 PM means about 30 mins into show: August 7, 2018, July 31, July 24, July 18, July 2, June 15. For more dates and segments see weinerpublic.com/radio referrals to alannathan.com

FULL LIST OF WEINER TEAM OPEDS AND RADIO-TV

OPEDS: http://weinerpublic.com/opeds.html

RADIO-TV: http://weinerpublic.com/radio.html

Source: Robert Weiner Associates www.weinerpublic.com

Contact: Robert Weiner/Ben Lasky 202-306-1200 or 202-329-1700 weinerpublic@comcast.net

SOURCE Robert Weiner Associates

Related Links

http://www.weinerpublic.com

