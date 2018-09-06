Weisbart Springer Hayes Partner Julie Springer Earns ABOTA Membership

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie A. Springer, a founding partner of the Austin-based commercial litigation firm Weisbart Springer Hayes, LLP, has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

ABOTA dedicates itself to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. Members in this prestigious invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion. More than 7,600 lawyers and judges are involved in ABOTA chapters in all 50 states.

"ABOTA is one of the nation's most effective organizations in championing the ethics, professionalism and principles of the legal profession, and I'm honored to be part of this select group," Ms. Springer said.

In her practice, Ms. Springer represents clients in all types of employment and business-related disputes in federal and state courts and before regulatory agencies throughout Texas and the United States. Ms. Springer's litigation expertise includes claims of discrimination, harassment and other traditional employment claims; defense of national wage and hour collective and class actions under federal and state law; and business disputes involving breach of contract, breach of non-competition and non-solicitation agreements, and misappropriation of trade secret claims.

In addition, Ms. Springer has extensive experience in issues involving higher education, such as Title IX litigation, as well as other issues affecting colleges and universities throughout the country. Ms. Springer also regularly counsels corporate and individual clients on all facets of the employer-employee relationship, including the negotiation of executive compensation and separation agreements.

A graduate of Baylor Law School who also earned her undergraduate degree from Baylor University, Ms. Springer is one of the few lawyers in Texas who is Board Certified in both Labor & Employment Law and Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She has earned recognition on the Texas Super Lawyers list each year since 2011, and is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell.

Weisbart Springer Hayes LLP focuses on high-stakes business, technology, employment, and aviation litigation matters in Texas and across the nation. Based on a philosophy of personal service and a practice of efficient management, the firm represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide range of complex legal disputes. More information is available on the firm's website at http://www.wshllp.com

