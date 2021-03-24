Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital Now Has 26 Staff Members Who Are Recognized as Certified Brain Injury Specialists by the Brain Injury Association of America

MARLTON, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, one of only two pediatric rehabilitation hospitals in New Jersey, recently had five staff certified as Brain Injury Specialists from the Brain Injury Association of America, bringing our total to 26 staff members with the certification. BIAA is the largest national program providing education, training, certification, and ongoing resources for multi-disciplinary specialists in the brain injury community. The hospital provides children who have experienced a traumatic brain injury (and their families) specialized brain-injury services to maximize their ability to return to their home and get them back into school and their community.

The certification requires 500 hours of directly treating patients with brain injuries in areas that may include physical therapy, community re-integration, speech therapy, medication management, occupational therapy or family education. "Treating a patient with a brain injury involves a multidisciplinary team of skilled clinicians and Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital is committed to providing the best pediatric brain injury care in the region," said Amy Miloszewski, Senior Inpatient Therapist and Brain Injury Program Champion at Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital. "Our mission is to unlock the potential of every child, every day and this certification helps our staff fulfill that mission."

Our twenty-six members who have the certification include:

Tess Amato , Recreation Assistant

, Recreation Assistant Reeba Baboo, Speech-Language Pathologist

Lindsey Beck , Physical Therapist

, Physical Therapist Kelsey Black , Speech Language Pathologist

, Speech Language Pathologist Deja DeFrance , Nursing Assistant

, Nursing Assistant Nicole Dybus , Recreation Assistant

, Recreation Assistant Tiffany Forest , Director of Social Work

, Director of Social Work Gianna Gambuti , Recreation Therapist

, Recreation Therapist Alexa Garaguso , Registered Nurse

, Registered Nurse Gabriella Kelly , Speech Language Pathologist

, Speech Language Pathologist Katlyn Kristeller , Physical Therapist

, Physical Therapist Suzanne Kutsmeda , Speech Language Pathology and Clinical Educator

, Speech Language Pathology and Clinical Educator Nicole Matyas , Occupational Therapist

, Occupational Therapist Amy Miloszewski , Physical Therapist and Senior Inpatient Physical Therapist

, Physical Therapist and Senior Inpatient Physical Therapist Jodi Nehila , Director of Nutrition Services

, Director of Nutrition Services Amanda Palombo , Physical Therapist

, Physical Therapist Alexandra Poporad , Occupational Therapist and Senior Inpatient Occupational Therapist

, Occupational Therapist and Senior Inpatient Occupational Therapist Jaclyn Rooney , Speech Language Pathologist

, Speech Language Pathologist Krystal Rossi , Charge Nurse

, Charge Nurse Meredith Ryder , Physical Therapist and Clinical Educator

, Physical Therapist and Clinical Educator Sabrina Salas , Recreation Assistant

, Recreation Assistant Jared Schuerman , Speech Language Pathologist

, Speech Language Pathologist Sarah Schuessler , Speech Language Pathologist and Clinical Site Manager

, Speech Language Pathologist and Clinical Site Manager Jackie Schwartz , Recreation Therapist

, Recreation Therapist Catherine Tullo , Recreation Assistant

, Recreation Assistant Shelby Williams , Therapy Aide

With less than 7,000 CBIS professionals in the United States, the hospital's 26 staff members with the certification signifies Weisman Children Rehabilitation Hospital's commitment to excellence in supporting the specialization of its clinicians, and the practitioners' commitment to the population they serve. Miloszewski continued "The increase in CBIS clinicians continues to show Weisman Children Rehabilitation Hospital's dedication to our patients with brain injuries across our continuum of care. As we have for over 20 years, the team will continue to grow and do whatever is necessary to give our patients and families the highest standards possible in brain injury rehabilitation."

The team ensures that patients receive the most comprehensive brain injury services available to improve functional outcomes aimed towards getting them back to home, work, school and their community safely, quickly and effectively.

For more information about Weisman Children's brain injury program please visit the webpage.

About Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital

Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital is a highly-acclaimed community-based pediatric specialty organization consisting of an acute rehabilitation hospital, outpatient rehabilitation centers and medical day care centers; focused solely on the needs of infants, children, teens and young adults in South Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia area. Weisman Children's is known for delivering an individualized and unique family-centered approach to patient care. With a holistic approach to treatment, we give our patients every opportunity to reach their fullest potential. By including family and caregivers, our extraordinary team of pediatric specialists form a community of support and care around each patient which is essential to their success. This approach reinforces our belief that anything is possible.

