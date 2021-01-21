Weiss & Company LLP Announces Two New Partners, Eve Fugiel and Lisa Hahm

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss & Company LLP is pleased to announce that two senior managers - Eve Fugiel and Lisa Hahm - have been promoted to partners.

"We could not be happier to bring on Eve and Lisa as partners," said managing partner Dan Fortman. "They both have had long, successful careers here at Weiss. They have built great client relationships and have been extremely valuable mentors to our growing staff. We look forward to having their leadership as we move ahead into 2021."

Weiss & Company LLP

Fugiel joined Weiss after graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Over the years, she has worked her way up at the firm - to senior staff accountant, supervisor, manager, and senior manager - while building strong client relationships and helping to train and develop other staff at the firm.

As a key member of the firm's accounting services and tax department, Fugiel provides accounting, consulting, and tax services to clients in several industries, including construction, design, manufacturing, professional practices, real estate, retail, and healthcare. She also provides services to investment entities related to high-net-worth individuals and families. Her areas of specialization include corporate, partnership, trust, and individual tax compliance and planning advice, as well as accounting services for closely held businesses and tax-exempt organizations.

She is also fluent in Polish and is a member of the AICPA and of the Illinois CPA Society.

Hahm joined Weiss as a senior tax accountant after working as a tax analyst and tax supervisor for larger accounting firms. Though she has been an accountant for her entire professional career, she initially wanted to become a teacher. When a friend encouraged her to take an accounting course in college, "that was the beginning of everything," she said. "I found that the accounting profession was an integral part of every business, organization, and economy as whole, and therefore offered many opportunities in various areas."

That led to a degree in accounting from Loyola University, and with the encouragement of a professional mentor early in her career, a master's in taxation from DePaul University. At Weiss, she found similar mentors in Dan Fortman, Frank Lee and Jim Hamilton, and has been quick to offer guidance to younger team members within the firm.

As a senior member of the tax department, Hahm provides accounting and tax services to closely held businesses. Her areas of specialization include providing corporate, partnership and individual tax compliance services, as well as proactive tax planning strategies for closely held businesses, family office clients and consolidated corporations. She has expertise in federal, state and local income, and sales and use areas.

She is also fluent in Korean and is a member of the AICPA and of the Illinois CPA Society.

Headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, Weiss & Company LLP has been providing accounting, tax planning and consulting services to individuals and businesses for over 50 years. For additional information about this release, contact [email protected].

Related Images

eve-fugiel-partner-weiss-company.png

Eve Fugiel - Partner - Weiss & Company LLP

lisa-hahm-partner-weiss-company-llp.png

Lisa Hahm - Partner, Weiss & Company LLP

SOURCE Weiss & Company LLP