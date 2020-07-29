WeissLaw LLP: Fair Isaac Corporation is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, California and Georgia, announces an investigation of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) ("Fair Isaac Corp.," or the "Company").

If you own Fair Isaac Corp. shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/fair-isaac-corporation /

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the Federal securities laws by Fair Isaac Corp.'s Board of Directors. Notably, the U.S. Department of Justice recently initiated an investigation into the Company's operations in connection with potential violations of Federal Antitrust laws.

WeissLaw is investigating whether Fair Isaac Corp.'s Board breached its fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders by failing to implement and maintain an adequate system of internal controls and by failing to exercise sufficient oversight over the Company's operations.

