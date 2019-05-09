WeissLaw LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP announced that it has filed a class action on behalf of shareholders of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. ("MRT") (NYSE: MRT) seeking to pursue remedies under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the proposed acquisition of MRT by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. ("Omega") (the "Proposed Transaction"). The class action was commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Bushansky v. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc., 3:19-cv-00231, on behalf of all persons or entities that had purchased or otherwise acquired MRT shares as of January 2, 2019, and continue to hold shares of MRT (the "Class Period").

On January 2, 2019, MRT and Omega issued a joint press release announcing that they had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which MRT shareholders will be entitled to receive (i) 0.235 of a share of Omega common stock, and (ii) $2.00 in cash, subject to adjustments as set forth in the merger agreement under certain limited circumstances, for each MRT common share held.

The complaint seeks injunctive and other relief on behalf of the named plaintiff and all MRT shareholders, and alleges that in an attempt to secure shareholder approval for the merger, the defendants filed a materially incomplete and misleading joint proxy statement/prospectus on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in violation of the Exchange Act. The omitted and/or misrepresented information is believed to be material to MRT shareholders' ability to make an informed decision whether to vote their shares in favor of the Proposed Transaction. The plaintiff is represented by WeissLaw, which has expertise in prosecuting investor class actions and extensive experience in actions involving financial fraud.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than sixty (60) days from today.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions, recovering over a billion dollars for clients.

