WeissLaw LLP Investigates Invuity, Inc. Acquisition

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Invuity, Inc. ("IVTY" or the "Company") (NASDAQ : IVTY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Stryker Corporation. ("Stryker"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $7.40 in cash for each IVTY share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether IVTY's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the Company's recently announced positive financial results for the second quarter of 2018. It reported revenue of $10.5 million and disposable revenue of $9.2 million, representing annual growth of 7.5% and 11.5% respectively.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether IVTY's Board acted in the best interests of IVTY's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

