WeissLaw LLP Investigates Pandora Media, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Pandora Media, Inc. ("P" or the "Company") (NYSE: P) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. ("SIRI) (NASDAQ: SIRI). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, P shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.44 SIRI shares for each P share they own, representing consideration of $8.85 based on SIRI's October 3 trading price of $6.15.

WeissLaw is investigating whether P's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $13.00 per P share, or $4.15 above the per-share consideration.

Additionally, the deal will secure SIRI's position as the world's largest audio entertainment company. According to SIRI's CEO, the acquisition will diversify its revenue stream and broaden its technical capabilities.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether P's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, and whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company.

