WeissLaw LLP Investigates Reis, Inc. Acquisition

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Reis, Inc. ("REIS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ : REIS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Moody's Corporation ("MCO") (NYSE : MCO ). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each REIS share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether REIS's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $25.00 per REIS share. Moreover, according to the acquisition announcement, MCO hopes to leverage the acquisition of REIS to expand its analytics network in the "very complex" commercial real estate space.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether REIS's Board acted in the best interests of REIS's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. If you own REIS shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.

