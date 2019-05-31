WeissLaw LLP Investigates Zogenix, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm, announces an investigation of Zogenix, Inc. ("Zogenix" or the "Company) (NASDAQ: ZGNX).

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the Federal securities laws by the Zogenix Board of Directors for allegedly disseminating materially false and/or misleading information in connection with FINTEPLA, the Company's investigational anti-seizure therapy for patients with Dravet syndrome. Namely, that Zogenix failed to disclose that it submitted an incorrect dataset and omitted certain key information related to the long-term administration of an active substance in FINTEPLA in its New Drug Application with the FDA. Consequently, the Company received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA which will delay its application and strengthen the position of its recently approved competitor, Epidiolex. Moreover, according to Seeking Alpha, this setback "should [] be viewed as a binary event with a 50/50 chance of complete failure."

