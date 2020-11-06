WeissLaw LLP Reminds CCR, CBMG, and MVC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CCR by CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CEIX"), pursuant to which CEIX will acquire the minority units of CCR that it does not already own. Under the terms of the agreement, CCR unitholders will receive 0.73 shares of CEIX for each CCR unit that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $2.95, based upon CEIX's November 6, 2020 closing price of $4.04. If you own CCR units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ccr/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by an entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, members of the company's management, and a consortium of investors. Under the terms of the agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of CBMG common stock that they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Barings BDC, Inc. ("BBDC"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MVC shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of BBDC common stock and $0.39 in cash for each share of MVC common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $7.80 based upon BBDC's November 6, 2020 closing price of $7.88. If you own MVC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mvc-capital-inc/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

