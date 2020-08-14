WeissLaw LLP Reminds MJCO and CNXM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Majesco

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Majesco in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MJCO shareholders will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of MJCO common stock that they own. If you own MJCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/majesco/

CNX Midstream Partners LP

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CNX Midstream Partners LP in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by CNX Resources Corporation ("CNX"), pursuant to which CNX will acquire all of the minority common units of CNXM that it does not already own. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CNXM unitholders will receive 0.88 shares of CNX common stock for each CNXM common unit that they own, representing implied per-unit merger consideration of a mere $9.75 based upon CNX's August 13, 2020 closing price of $11.08. If you own CNXM units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cnx-midstream-partners-lp/

