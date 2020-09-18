WeissLaw LLP Reminds MXIM, RST, and MR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Analog Devices, Inc. ("ADI"). Under the terms of the agreement, MXIM shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.63 shares of ADI common stock for each MXIM share they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $72.76 based upon ADI's September 17, 2020 closing price of $115.49. If you own MXIM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/maxim-integrated-products-inc/

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Cambium Learning Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, RST shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of RST common stock that they own. If you own RST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rosetta-stone-inc/

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southwestern Energy Company ("SWN"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MR shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of SWN for each share of MR common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $4.50 based upon SWN's September 17, 2020 closing price of $2.41. If you own MR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/montage-resources-corporation/

