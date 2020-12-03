WeissLaw LLP Reminds OAC, IPV, EV, and XLNX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held telehealth company Hims, Inc. ("Hims"). Under the terms of the agreement, OAC will acquire Hims through a reverse merger that will result in Hims becoming a public company. If you own OAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/oac/

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Aeva Inc. ("Aeva"). Under the terms of the agreement, IPV will acquire Aeva through a reverse merger that will result in Aeva becoming a public company. If you own IPV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ipv/

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Morgan Stanley. Under the terms of the agreement, EV shareholders will receive $28.25 and 0.5833 shares of Morgan Stanley common stock for each share of EV held, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $65.59 based upon Morgan Stanley's December 2, 2020 closing price of $64.02. If you own EV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ev/

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLNX shareholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of XLNX common stack that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $161.55 based upon AMD's December 2, 2020 closing price of $93.74. If you own XLNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/xlnx/

