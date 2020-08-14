WeissLaw LLP Reminds ONDK and FSCT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

On Deck Capital, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of On Deck Capital, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enova International, Inc. ("ENVA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ONDK shareholders will receive 0.092 ENVA shares and $0.12 in cash for each share of ONDK common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $1.78 based upon ENVA's August 13, 2020 closing price of $18.03. If you own ONDK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/on-deck-capital-inc/

Forescout Technologies, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. in connection with the acquisition of the company by Advent International ("Advent"). On July 15, 2020, FSCT and Advent announced that the terms of the original February 6, 2020 acquisition agreement had been amended. Under the new agreement (which is structured as a tender offer), FSCT shareholders will receive $29.00 for each share of FSCT that they hold as opposed to $33.00 per share that shareholders were slated to receive under the original acquisition agreement. If you own FSCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/forescout-technologies-inc/

