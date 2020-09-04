WeissLaw LLP Reminds ONDK and SHLL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of On Deck Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enova International, Inc. ("ENVA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ONDK shareholders will receive 0.092 ENVA shares and $0.12 in cash for each share of ONDK common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $1.76 based upon ENVA's September 3, 2020 closing price of $17.79. If you own ONDK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/on-deck-capital-inc/

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held powertrain solutions company Hyliion Inc. ("Hyliion"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SHLL will acquire Hyliion through a reverse merger that will result in Hyliion becoming a publicly-listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Hyliion Holdings Corp. and will remain listed on the NYSE, trading under the new ticker symbol "HYLN." The new entity will have an implied pro forma market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion. If you own SHLL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tortoise-acquisition-corp/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

