WeissLaw LLP Reminds RNET, NK, HMSY, and QEP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) in connection with RNET's merger with Viasat, Inc. ("Viasat") (NASDAQ: VSAT). Under the terms of the agreement, RNET shareholders will receive 0.1845 shares of Viasat stock per RNET share they hold, representing an implied value to each RNET shareholder of $6.37 per share based on Viasat's December 28, 2020 closing stock price of $34.54. If you own RNET shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/RNET/

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) in connection with NK's merger with privately-held ImmunityBio, a late stage immunotherapy company. Under the terms of the agreement, NK will acquire ImmunityBio through a reverse merger pursuant to which, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NK for each share of ImmunityBio owned. If you own NK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/NK/

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Veritas Capital-backed Gainwell Technologies. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HMSY shareholders will receive only $37.00 for each share of HMSY common stock that they hold. If you own HMSY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/HMSY/

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Diamondback Energy, Inc. ("Diamondback"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QEP shareholders will receive 0.05 shares of Diamondback stock for each QEP share they hold, representing an implied value to each QEP shareholder of $2.38 per share based on Diamondback's December 28, 2020 closing stock price of $47.63. If you own QEP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/QEP/

