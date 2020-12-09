WeissLaw LLP Reminds UROV, NAV, PNM, and MVC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., UROV's majority shareholder that currently owns 72% of the company's outstanding common shares. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $16.25 in cash for each share of UROV common stock that they own. If you own UROV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/urov/

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by TRATON SE, which already controls 16.7% of NAV's common stock. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, NAV shareholders will receive $44.50 in cash for each share of NAV that they hold. If you own NAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/nav/

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Avangrid, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PNM shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash for each share of PNM common stock that they own. If you own PNM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pnm/

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Barings BDC, Inc. ("BBDC"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MVC shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of BBDC common stock and $0.39 in cash for each share of MVC common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $9.04 based upon BBDC's December 8, 2020 closing price of $9.20. If you own MVC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mvc-capital-inc/

