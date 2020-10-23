WeissLaw LLP Reminds USAU, CIT, and CBMG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) in connection with the company's August 10, 2020 merger agreement with Northern Panther Resource Corporation ("Northern Panther") and August 10, 2020 securities purchase agreement with certain investors ("Purchasers"). Under the terms of each agreement, USAU shareholders will vote to approve the issuance of shares of USAU common stock upon: (i) conversion of the Series H Convertible Preferred Stock issued as part of the merger consideration to Northern Panther; (ii) conversion of the Series I Convertible Preferred Stock issued in a private placement to the Purchasers; and (iii) the exercise of certain warrants issued in a private placement to the Purchasers, in each case in excess of 20% of USAU's common stock outstanding. If you own USAU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/usau/

CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIT Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("FCNCA"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of FCNCA class A common stock for each share of CIT common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $29.26 based upon FCNCA's October 22 closing price of $471.95. If you own CIT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/CIT/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by a newly-formed entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, certain members of the company's management, and a consortium of stockholders and equity investors (the "Affiliates"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 in cash for each share of CBMG common stock that they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

