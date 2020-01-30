WeissLaw LLP: ResMed Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, California and Georgia, announces an investigation of ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) ("ResMed," or the "Company").

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws by ResMed's Board of Directors for the alleged dissemination of materially false and misleading information in connection with the Company's operations.

ResMed recently paid $37.5 million to settle claims by the U.S. Justice Department relating to whistleblower complaints concerning alleged kickbacks to doctors for inducing prescriptions for its continuous positive airway pressure ("CPAP") machines to patients suffering from sleep apnea.

WeissLaw is investigating whether ResMed's Board breached its fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders by (1) misrepresenting and/or failing to disclose material information about the Company, its business practices, and its customer-base; and (2) engaging in certain business practices that would expose the Company to liability and regulatory scrutiny.

