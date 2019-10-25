WeissLaw LLP: Vivint Solar, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders' rights law firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta, announces an investigation of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) ("VSLR," or the "Company").

The investigation focuses on possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws by the VSLR Board of Directors for the alleged dissemination of materially false and/or misleading information relating to the Company and its operations.

Notably, on September 27, 2019, Marcus Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the Company concealed numerous lawsuits filed against it for the alleged forging of customer contracts and engaging in fraudulent and deceptive business practices. On that news, VSLR shares dropped $0.66, or approximately 12%, during the trading day.

WeissLaw is investigating whether VSLR's Board breached its fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders by: (1) misrepresenting and/or failing to disclose material information about the Company, its business practices, and its customer-base; (2) engaging in certain business practices that would expose the Company to liability and regulatory scrutiny; and (3) issuing financial statements about the Company's earnings that overstated. If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Joshua Rubin of WeissLaw LLP at (888)593-4771, or by e-mail at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients.

