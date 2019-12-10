Weizmann Institute researchers select Gencove's low-pass sequencing platform for Project 10k, the largest, deep-phenotype cohort assembled for the purpose of developing AI-based personalized disease prediction and intervention methods

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Segal Lab at Weizmann Institute of Research, one of the world's leading scientific research institutes in the natural sciences and exact sciences, has partnered with Gencove, the leading low-pass sequencing platform, for Project 10K, a study that aims to create the most deeply phenotyped human cohort globally.

Project 10K is a clinical study to find novel diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic biomarkers for diseases based on applying state of the art machine learning methods to deep phenotypic and multi-omics measurements of 10,000 human volunteers over a 10-year period. Researchers using these data will develop methodologies to help predict diseases in the population years before their onset. Gencove's low-pass sequencing platform will allow Project 10k researchers to efficiently integrate whole genome information to the study.

Gencove's low-pass sequencing technology is a cost-effective and high-throughput whole genome sequencing solution. Gencove's sequencing, imputation and analysis platform returns high accurate variant calls across the whole genome resulting in more data, greater statistical power, and enhanced variant discovery capabilities compared to genotyping arrays, and at a lower cost.

"Project 10k is the most extensively phenotyped cohort in the world, and we are pleased to be a part of this groundbreaking project" remarked Joe Pickrell, CEO of Gencove.

Added Prof. Eran Segal, Principal Investigator at Weizmann Institute of Science, "Due to the large number of assays that we perform, each individual assay in Project 10k is optimized both operationally and for cost. Gencove's low-pass sequencing platform has allowed us to gather accurate genome-wide genetic data and oral microbiome data on our participants, and we look forward to continuing to work together as we scale up".

About Gencove:

Gencove is a spin-out of the New York Genome Center dedicated to making genomic data more accessible and interpretable through the development of its low-pass genome sequencing platform. The company operates a laboratory in New York and offers both low-pass sequencing and analytics software as a service, with customers that include top academic institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. More information is available at www.gencove.com .

About the Segal Lab at Weizmann Institute:

The Segal Lab is a multi-disciplinary lab of computational biologists and scientists focusing on microbiome, genetics, and nutrition in health and disease. The group aims to develop personalized nutrition and personalized medicine using machine learning, computational biology, probabilistic modeling, and analysis of heterogeneous genomic and clinical data. More information is available at https://genie.weizmann.ac.il/.

