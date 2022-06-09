WEL Companies to Partner with E-SMART to Improve Fleet Safety

E-SMART uses advanced positioning technology to determine vehicle location to actively manage its maximum allowed speed. E-SMART also leverages this technology for low bridge collision avoidance, active geofencing and remote vehicle immobilization. Leading fleets currently using the E-SMART technology report a significant decrease in speed-related accidents, infringements, and a significantly improved CSA scores.

"We are proud to partner with WEL Companies. The management is a remarkably involved and passionate. WEL's focus on safety through emerging technology makes this partnership a perfect fit. The E-SMART solution will help them accomplish their goals of zero accident.'' said Mathieu Boivin, CEO at E-SMART.

The WEL fleet is scheduled to be fully deployed by August 2022.

ABOUT WEL COMPANIES

Founded in 1975, WEL Companies is headquartered in Wisconsin and is an industry-leading refrigerated transportation and warehousing business. WEL provides service to some of the largest companies in the food, beverage, and dairy industries.

ABOUT E-SMART

E-SMART develops and manufactures innovative ADAS solutions for fleet vehicles. Located in Indianapolis, IN, E-SMART sets new safety standards with Intelligent Speed Adaptation. Along with its other safety features, namely, Low Bridge Collision Prevention, Active Geofencing, Remote Vehicle Immobilization, and Telematics Integration, E-SMART leads the way in reducing the number of collisions on our roadways. For more information, please visit: http://www.esmartcontrol.com .

