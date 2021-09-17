WELA: Female Entrepreneur Group Announces Virtual Workshop Monday, September 20
Join like-minded entrepreneurs and learn from Laura Ching
Sep 17, 2021, 09:25 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WELA, a women's entrepreneur group based in California, announced their next Google event with Laura Ching, co-founder of Tiny Prints. The event will be held virtually on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm PDT.
The event will provide female entrepreneurs a chance to meet Laura Ching. Laura is the co-founder of Tiny Prints and will share her process of starting Tiny Prints and acquiring it by Shutterfly. And she will also share how to instill passionate Mondays into your lives.
Each attendee will also have an option to meet like-minded women within smaller breakout sessions to network, receive feedback and truly mentor each other.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at Thewela.com and learn further details.
WELA (Women Entrepreneurs Launch) is a grassroots not-for-profit women's entrepreneur business organization founded in 2016 in Los Altos, California providing local and virtual events, support, and mentorship for female entrepreneurs everywhere.
SOURCE WELA (Women Entrepreneurs Launch)
