WELA: Female Entrepreneur Group Announces Virtual Workshop Monday, September 20

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WELA, a women's entrepreneur group based in California, announced their next Google event with Laura Ching, co-founder of Tiny Prints. The event will be held virtually on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm PDT.

The event will provide female entrepreneurs a chance to meet Laura Ching. Laura is the co-founder of Tiny Prints and will share her process of starting Tiny Prints and acquiring it by Shutterfly. And she will also share how to instill passionate Mondays into your lives.