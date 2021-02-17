WelbeHealth Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WelbeHealth, an all-inclusive medical care provider for frail elderly, helping them live independently in their own home, is proud to welcome Sepideh Chegini, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Chegini will oversee clinical care delivery, ensuring that participants receive the highest standard of medical care, while upholding WelbeHealth values and enhancing the experience of its teams. Under her leadership, WelbeHealth programs will further expand into underserved communities.

"We are grateful to have Sepi join WelbeHealth to help us ensure the highest quality care for our frail and vulnerable seniors," said Si France, MD, Founder and CEO of WelbeHealth. "Sepi has an extensive track record of leading and innovating within value-based care to drive exceptional clinical quality, an inspired culture, and satisfaction in patient-centered care."

Dr. Chegini is a physician leader fully dedicated to serving the most complex and vulnerable patient populations. With vast experience in value-based care delivery, she is passionate about supporting seniors with complex personal and medical obstacles through integrated, high-quality, and innovative care models.

Previously, she served as the Senior Medical Officer at CareMore Health, leading the institutional Special Needs Plans nationally, delivering person-centric, holistic care to the most vulnerable patients in the comfort of their homes while driving improvements in clinical outcomes and program growth. Under her leadership, the program expanded into ten new markets, reaching its all-time best outcomes by building and supporting high-performing teams and leading with compassion, curiosity, and dedication.

Dr. Chegini also designed and launched CareMore Health's first palliative care program across Los Angeles and Orange counties to support patients approaching end of life and those with the most complex care needs through an interdisciplinary team-based approach.

"I see it as a true privilege to be in this position and to serve our most precious and vulnerable seniors, establish meaningful human connections with them, enrich their overall health care experience, and support them on their journey so they can reach their full potential," said Dr. Chegini. "I will work hard to evolve and grow our programs and support our team members so that we can impact more lives and help improve our participants' quality of life."

Dr. Chegini obtained her medical degree at the University of Rochester, where she developed her passion for the biopsychosocial medicine model and palliative care. She trained in internal medicine at the George Washington University.

About WelbeHealth WelbeHealth is a physician-led organization whose mission is to unlock our most vulnerable seniors' full potential with empathy and love. It coordinates every aspect of its participant's care, including all medical and dental care, physical and occupational therapy, transportation to medical appointments, meals, and personal care services in a fully coordinated 24/7 program. WelbeHealth teams close the loop on comprehensive care to keep the frailest and most vulnerable seniors living safely in their own homes rather than a nursing home. WelbeHealth delivers these services through PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a Medicare and Medicaid program. WelbeHealth operates across California, with plans for additional expansion in underserved communities.

