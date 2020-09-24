WelbeHealth Expands PACE into Fresno, California Region

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WelbeHealth, operator of PACE programs across California, announced its upcoming expansion into the greater Fresno area. The new program, with a state-of-the-art center at 1649 Van Ness Avenue in Fresno, will launch under a home-based care model to serve seniors safely through the Covid-19 pandemic. The organization will offer open houses at its new day center on Thursday, October 8, and Friday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is a longstanding Medicare and Medicaid program that provides comprehensive medical and social services enabling older adults to live in the community instead of a nursing home or other care facility. The program has a long track record of positive outcomes, including longer life expectancy, improved quality of life, reduced rates of depression and dementia, and enhanced personal empowerment for seniors. PACE services are available at no cost to most participants as part of their Medicare and Medi-Cal benefits.

WelbeHealth's first Fresno-area participants will enroll with the program on November 1, receiving comprehensive home-based medical care, dental care, physical and occupational therapy, and personal care such as assistance with bathing and meals. The program serves nursing home-eligible seniors throughout Fresno, Kings, Madera, and Tulare Counties, including the cities of Fresno, Clovis, Reedley, Madera, Sanger, Kingsburg, Hanford, and Visalia.

"We're thrilled to help seniors across our area live more independently in their homes and communities," said Executive Director Paola Pouponneau-Nisbett. "Our comprehensive care empowers seniors to live longer and better."

PACE serves as an alternative to nursing homes when nearly half of California's coronavirus deaths have occurred in the facilities. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions are at particularly high risk during the pandemic, underscoring the benefits of a home-based care model.

