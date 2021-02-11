WelbeHealth Sierra PACE Rolls Out Mobile Clinic To Serve Modesto-Area Seniors

MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WelbeHealth, a California-based healthcare provider delivering innovative home-based care for frail seniors, has announced the rollout of a new mobile clinic van to serve elderly participants in Modesto.

The innovative mobile clinic will bring convenient care directly to patients' front doors, providing them with routine and urgent medical care while reducing their potential coronavirus exposure. It is an extension of existing WelbeHealth Sierra PACE services supporting seniors in San Joaquin County.

WelbeHealth provides care as part of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a longstanding Medicare and Medicaid program that enables older adults to live at home and in their communities instead of a nursing home. PACE is an integrated health plan and care provider delivering comprehensive medical and social care to help keep seniors healthy and engaged in their own homes.

"We're eager to bring innovative new healthcare options to the elders in our communities, both during this critical phase of the pandemic and into the future," said WelbeHealth President Matt Patterson, M.D. "Our seniors in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties deserve every opportunity to live well in their homes, and this is one more way we'll deliver on that promise."

"Comprehensive medical and social care to frail seniors remains crucial—especially at times like these," said Christopher Stanley, M.D., chief population health officer at Sutter Health, which is collaborating with WelbeHealth on the effort. "Creating supportive, positive change helps program participants lead healthier and longer lives."

About WelbeHealth: WelbeHealth is a physician-led organization whose mission is to unlock our most vulnerable seniors' full potential with empathy and love. It coordinates every aspect of its participant's care, including all medical and dental care, physical and occupational therapy, transportation to medical appointments, meals, and personal care services in a fully coordinated 24/7 program. WelbeHealth teams close the loop on comprehensive care delivery to keep the frailest and most vulnerable seniors living safely in their own homes rather than a nursing home. WelbeHealth delivers these services through PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a Medicare and Medicaid program.

