Welcome Dwight Emery to Triverus!

Triverus was founded based on a desire to enhance the value inherent in our clients, colleagues and community; our "Three Truths." Supporting the growth of our Colleagues' capabilities is essential to uphold our three truths and ultimately the success of Triverus.

Dwight's role as the Vice President of Colleague Development will support the growth of the organization as well as individuals. The Colleague Development function is critical in supporting the growth of our colleagues through colleague management, development planning, capabilities evolution and learning management for the organization.

Prior to joining Triverus, Dwight was the Vice President of Technology Delivery at Epsilon Data Management LLC. Dwight brings over twenty-five years of practical hands-on experience leading local and global teams in the Technology Services field and will bring to bear extensive experience evolving enterprise functions, frameworks and processes for scale that will help Triverus support its Colleagues as we continue to grow. Additionally, Dwight brings a deep caring and passion for the career growth and development of individuals that aligns to the vision of Triverus, our three truths and our values.

Triverus Consulting is a Boston based, Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), full-time employee, technology consulting firm that provides technology, data, and Agile enablement (AE) services from roadmap through execution with a focus towards helping our clients realize business value. Triverus helps clients realize their business objectives by providing information tech.

