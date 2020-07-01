Welcome Group Announces the Acquisition of the SES Foam Facility

The first building was constructed in 1984 and includes 22,702 square feet of leased space with 2,411 square feet of office space. The second building was built in 1994 and boasts 16,000 square feet of office space and 14,464 square feet of warehouse space.

Welcome Wilson, Jr., President and CEO of Welcome Group stated, "We are proud to add this complex near the newly constructed Grand Parkway to our expanding portfolio."

Welcome Group Continues to Grow

Do you have a single-tenant property you're looking to sell? The Welcome Group is interested!

Following the acquisition of the Aldine Bender Industrial Park in early 2020, we are actively looking for new properties to add to our expanding portfolio with a focus on single-tenant commercial, distribution, lab, and manufacturing real estate properties. The Welcome Group is also looking to acquire entire real estate portfolios from interested buyers.

Currently, Welcome Group owns 115 industrial properties in the Houston, Texas area—and growing! Our industrial real estate portfolio consists of 4.9+ million square feet with a goal to hit 5 million square feet by the end of 2020. As of this moment, we're on track to meet and exceed this portfolio goal and are excited to continue our growth as our team advances with new deals and an unwavering company momentum.

Additionally, Welcome Group is proud to offer build-to-suit and design/build services for new properties and clients.

Have a property to sell? Wondering how Welcome Group can help? Contact us today at (888) 589-3526 to learn more.

SOURCE Welcome Group

Related Links

http://welcomegroup.com

