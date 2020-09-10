Welcome Group Double-Downs in Fast-Growing Tomball Industrial Market

Welcome Group's latest Tomball purchases include developed land in the Tomball Business and Technology Park and a large industrial building on South Cherry Street. Welcome Group is developing a 65,961 square-foot build-to-suit facility in the Park that will become the new United States headquarters for JDR Cable Systems. Welcome Group entered a long-term lease with JDR to help bring them to Tomball from Houston. KDW is constructing the building, which is currently underway.

"The Tomball Business and Technology park has been a huge success in recent years. We are excited to be a part of the future prosperity," said Welcome Wilson, Jr., President & CEO of Welcome Group.

The Devasco International building in Tomball, an 84,195 square-foot industrial tilt-wall building at 1626 S. Cherry Street, is a significant addition to Welcome Group's portfolio. Constructed in 2008, the building has approximately 16,200 square-feet of two-story office space and approximately 4,000 square-feet of office and laboratory space, in addition to an expansive 64,000 square-foot warehouse. Welcome Group acquired the 11.45-acre property earlier this month and believes that Tomball's strategic location will play a key role in landing tenants for the facility.

Wilson is excited to partner with Tomball due to the strong business environment created by the City of Tomball and the Tomball Economic Development Corporation (TEDC). The ability to recruit businesses to Tomball, due to the welcoming atmosphere created for businesses, helped propel the investment for Welcome Group.

"Tomball is very business-friendly, which is attractive for development. The strong economic culture and beneficial incentive program from the TEDC has helped facilitate JDR's relocation," added Wilson.

"Tomball has excellent access to major thoroughfares. With direct access to State Highway 249, it provides connectivity to the Grand Parkway and Sam Houston Tollway. Both avenues provide easy access to north-south and east-west freeways," said Wilson.

For the TEDC, the investment from an industry leader like Welcome Group proves Tomball's economic outlook is stronger than ever.

"Welcome Group's eagerness to invest in Tomball is an exciting development for our city," added TEDC Executive Director, Kelly Violette. "Their growing portfolio of Tomball properties shows that Tomball is, more than ever, ready for business. The TEDC looks forward to Welcome Group's increased presence, as Tomball business continues to thrive."

Welcome Group owns more than 115 single-tenant industrial properties in Texas, comprising more than 5 million square feet. Welcome Group develops and acquires single-tenant commercial, distribution, lab, and manufacturing properties, as well as entire real estate portfolios.

The company offers build-to-suit and design-build services for interested firms. Welcome Group is actively seeking direct purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities throughout Texas and the southeastern United States.

For more information visit welcomegroup.com.

