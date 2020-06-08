Welcome Group, LLC Named Deal of the Year Winner by ACG

ACG Houston is focused on celebrating Houston's booming middle-market deal community. Their mission is to honor the deals and dealmakers who drive middle-market growth resulting in job growth, capital formation, and the advancement of meaningful business relationships.

Welcome Group, an industrial real estate development company, formed a joint venture with Almanac, allowing them to expand inside and outside of Texas, as well as grow their portfolio to $1 billion+. Bill Boyar led the BoyarMiller team and represented both the Welcome Group, LLC, and the joint venture. The transaction was highly complex and involved multiple sets of attorneys, more than 20 lenders, and 150 documents covering all aspects of debt structure, equity investment, corporate governance, and tax-efficient restructuring.

"We were proud to represent Welcome Group in this extremely important deal that helped secure the future of the company," said Bill Boyar. "It is thrilling now to see a deal of this magnitude recognized by ACG."

Boyar led the BoyarMiller team that included Senior Associate P. Cyrus Chin and Associate Alex Parker.

About BoyarMiller:

BoyarMiller is a mid-size Houston-based law firm that advances client business goals by bringing new possibilities into focus with confidence and clarity to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Since 1990, we have been providing practical and smart business solutions. Our firm is comprised of two practice groups—business law and litigation—and we serve multinational companies, middle-market businesses, and entrepreneurs in need of collaborative and strategic representation. See boyarmiller.com for more information.

About Welcome Group:

Welcome Group, LLC, is a Houston-based full-service industrial developer, owner, and investment company that is looking to acquire industrial property and whole industrial portfolios inside and outside of Texas. We currently own over 115+ industrial buildings comprising of nearly 5 million square feet. We acquire single-tenant assets and portfolios through direct purchases or sale-leasebacks. Welcome Group, LLC solely manages its entire portfolio. Welcome Group, LLC, also specializes in single-tenant industrial, manufacturing, office, and lab construction such as build-to-suit and design-build services. Visit welcomegroup.com for more information.

