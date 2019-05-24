Welcome, Mary Policky to The Liberty Team

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers, one of the fastest growing privately held companies in Los Angeles, is thrilled to announce and welcome Mary Policky as Senior Vice President, Employee Benefits in our Los Angeles, CA office.

Mary has over 20 years of experience in employee benefits and joins us from Momentous Insurance Brokerage, where she was Senior Vice President. Mary's specialties include assisting with the specific needs of high net worth individuals, the entertainment industry, business management firms, and startups/technology companies. She's been featured in several publications and was named a "Leading Wealth Advisor" by Worth Magazine.

In addition to her focus on her professional career, Mary likes to spend her free time painting, remodeling homes, revamping vintage furniture and has been a part of over 50 different charity organizations throughout her lifetime.

The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers provides ambitious and entrepreneurial producers with a unique platform to achieve equity partnership in a rapidly growing organization. Liberty is an independently owned, full-service broker with offices throughout the west coast.

