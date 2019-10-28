Welcome the World to Your Kitchen

To take your own taste tour of the globe, consider these plant-based recipes including Sabra Hummus. More than just a dip, hummus can serve as a canvas for a variety of flavors. Working as a transformative ingredient to elevate nearly any dish, hummus is an ideal base for exploring a world of flavor in your kitchen.

For example, these Vegetarian Spicy Noodles combine angel hair pasta and a soy-hummus sauce that's creamy and rich with distinct Thai flavors. Chipotle Hummus and Mushroom Tacos provide a meatless version of a south-of-the-border favorite with a rich umami base topped with fresh cabbage and lime.

Vegetarian Spicy Noodles

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Cook time 10-15 minutes

Servings: 2

Sauce:

4 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup water

6 tablespoons Sabra Supremely Spicy Hummus, plus additional for garnish

4 quarts water

3 ounces dry angel hair pasta

1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic

2 cups thinly sliced bell pepper

1 cup thinly sliced cherry tomatoes

1 tablespoon thinly sliced Thai basil, divided

1 tablespoon sliced scallions, divided

To make sauce: In large frying pan over medium heat, cook soy sauce, sugar, water and hummus 1-2 minutes until hot and mixed together.

To make noodles: Bring water to boil.

Add pasta to boiling water and cook 5 minutes, or until tender. Strain noodles.

Add garlic, bell peppers and cherry tomatoes to sauce. Let simmer 2 minutes. Add noodles and mix to fully coat noodles, 1-2 minutes. Add 1/2 tablespoon basil and 1/2 tablespoon scallions; reserve remainder for garnish.

Place noodles in bowls and top with hummus and remaining basil and scallions.

Chipotle Hummus and Mushroom Tacos

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Chipotle Hummus:

6 tablespoons Sabra Classic Hummus

1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle, dried

Slaw:

1/4 cup finely shredded purple cabbage

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 teaspoon lime juice

1/8 teaspoon salt

Mushrooms:

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces sliced mushrooms (brown or white)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

4 small tortillas (corn or flour)

1/2 ounce feta cheese (optional)

To make chipotle hummus: In small bowl, mix hummus and ground chipotle; set aside.

To make slaw: Cut cabbage into quarters to easily remove core; thinly slice. In small mixing bowl, combine cabbage, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Using clean hands, crunch or squeeze together ingredients to bruise cabbage and incorporate.

To make mushrooms: In large frying pan, heat olive oil over high heat. Add mushrooms, salt and pepper. Cook about 6 minutes until all sides of mushrooms are browned. Remove mushrooms from pan.

Using hot pan, add tortillas one at a time to warm up, about 20 seconds on each side.

Spread tortillas with chipotle hummus. Place hot mushrooms in centers of tortillas. Top with slaw and feta cheese, if desired.

