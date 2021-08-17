"Welcome to Mackie Unmuted," said Matt Redmon, Director of Product Marketing at Mackie. "With this new launch, Mackie continues to expand its footprint with core customers through products like the ThumpGO battery-powered loudspeakers, while also expanding further into the content creator and consumer sector with the CR StealthBar soundbar for PC/gaming and EleMent Wave wireless microphones for content capture and streaming. As a pro audio provider for over 30 years, we want to earn the trust of our consumers as well as build the Mackie reputation by providing high-quality, built-like-a-tank pro audio products."

CR StealthBar is a Bluetooth-enabled, compact desktop soundbar equipped to bring high-quality sound to small spaces, was specifically designed to sit on the desktop. Its built-in, three-tone presets were designed to enhance the audio when watching movies, listening to music, or gaming. Price: $99.00 (MAP)

The EleMent Wave Series offers a wireless transmitter solution for musicians and creators. This ultra-compact microphone system will make going wireless easier than ever, offering reliable performance (at up to 70m) and the capacity to operate up to six systems in the same area with clear audio. Price: $199.99 (MAP).

Built with Mackie's legendary Thump Series Legacy sound, the portable Thump Go loudspeaker has made it easier than ever to make a stage just about anywhere. This new 8" Bluetooth® equipped model is designed in the legacy of Mackie's renowned Thump Series, but with enhanced portability. Price: $399.00 (MAP).

CR StealthBar, EleMent Wave Series, and Thump Go will be sold on Mackie.com and at participating retailers. Please see the Unmuted launch video for more information.

